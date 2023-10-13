Maguire vanity underlines pressure that accompanies surprise Manchester United lifeline

It was described in some sensationalist quarters as a ‘warning’, while others perceived it as a sort of ‘threat’. Erik ten Hag himself is unlikely to have been at all perturbed by a player on the Manchester United fringes politely stating their case for more first-team opportunities, not least one he pointedly relegated and openly tried to sell this summer.

As Harry Maguire said this week: “Every player who is on the bench should believe they should be starting, otherwise they wouldn’t be playing at a high level. I am no different.”

Yet he is consistently treated as such by a vocal majority. Players before him have fallen down the pecking order under a new manager, have failed to measure up to a ludicrous transfer fee, have made costly mistakes in matches, have faced a barrage of criticism and abuse from far and wide before exercising their right of respectful reply. But for some, Maguire still cannot win unless he keeps a permanent counsel on the bench or, better yet, completes a transfer which, as it turns out, was not within his remit to approve.

It was from the most unfamiliar of territories – heading into an international break having started the most recent Manchester United game – that Maguire chose to offer his latest load of ammunition to tireless critics.

“Listen, if you look back on my last 15 to 20 starts for club and country, I would be happy to sit here and say ‘I’m really happy with my performances’,” he said, extrapolating on a fairly straightforward question over whether his fine display against Brentford constituted “a big step forward” or “a baby step” in his career rejuvenation.

“My record under this manager speaks for itself,” he continued. “I haven’t started as many games as I’d like, but my win percentage when I’ve played is ridiculously high.”

And it is. Manchester United have won 14 of the 18 games Maguire has started under Ten Hag (78%). Only Tyrell Malacia (83%) and Alejandro Garnacho (79%) have better win percentages for the club of those with 10 or more starts since the Dutchman was appointed.

In England terms, his record over the last year is P11 W8 D2 L1 F32 A7. Ridiculous is right.

The argument would be to consider the calibre of sides Maguire has actually been trusted to face and it is perfectly legitimate. They include Championship and League One teams in domestic cup competitions and only one opponent who resided in the Premier League’s top half at the time: 10th-placed Fulham on the final day of last season.

As a counter, it should be pointed out that these are matches played in fits and starts, bursts of minutes reliant upon injuries and suspensions elsewhere. Managers often preach about “rhythm” in the modern game and Maguire has not been able to establish his either physically or mentally for close to 18 months; on only three occasions has he started consecutive games under Ten Hag, and never more than two in a row.

All of this is essentially moot, of course, because whatever justifiable defence you wish to proffer is at least somewhat undermined when you start not only citing your own personal win percentage, but you self-anoint it as “ridiculously high” during a press conference. That much is true. It’s a little bit Rafael Benitez unfolding his page of facts, ever so slightly Louis van Gaal stapling his long ball explainer presentation, too Jose “You know how many players I appreciate from academies? 49. 49. 49. I promote 49 players from academies” Mourinho. It strikes, basically, as a bit desperate and defensive.

But then with the scrutiny Maguire faces, it is understandable for him to feel a response is necessary, if only to be equally silly and one-eyed to infuse the debate with the illusion of balance. When Paul Parker is doing a preposterous impression of Roy Keane on one side of the argument, the centre-half can be forgiven a moment of indulgence.

Maguire fits uncomfortably snugly into the narrative crosshairs of both one of the biggest clubs in world football and one of the sport’s most melodramatic countries like perhaps no-one else. He is a powerful weapon in the Old Trafford culture war. He is a pawn in the perennial struggle of Gareth Southgate to not pick players based on form, reputation or recency bias, two of which are pretty much the same thing but please shut up about Ollie Watkins and James Ward-Prowse. It is a uniquely pressurised position for any player to be in, never mind one playing so infrequently that the spotlight is somehow even brighter on the rare occasions he does get his opportunities.

Maguire saying that he and Manchester United “will sit down and have a chat about things” if he continues to “play once every month” reflects that; he knows his is a position of weakness, of having to prove himself again, of knowing one error will knock him further down the ladder than ever before, of not being able to issue threats or warnings over his future without being met with stifled laughter or directions to the nearest exit. The only thing truly “ridiculously high” is the bar Maguire has to clear and the weight of evidence he must provide from here.