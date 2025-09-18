Phil Foden is Enjoying His Football Again, and that is excellent news for Manchester City, who aren’t about to repeat last season’s Champions League debacle.

City’s opening match of the 2025/26 Champions League looked tricky on paper and was full of #narrative for us to dig our teeth into.

Napoli lined up with Manchester United rejects Rasmus Hojlund, Scott McTominay and Vanja Milinkovic-Savic (LOL), but the bigger story was Kevin De Bruyne returning to the Etihad to face the team he represented 422 times and won 16 trophies with.

Alas for fans who brought ‘King Kev’ tifos, he was hooked in the 26th minute after Giovanni Di Lorenzo’s red card for taking out Erling Haaland as Napoli’s last man. Suddenly, the narrative about De Bruyne’s comeback was binned. Pain.

Antonio Conte was forced to shuffle his pack. Hojlund and McTominay’s night became extremely difficult as Napoli parked the bus, relying heavily on Milinkovic-Savic to keep the score level. The Serbian did his best with some top saves in the first half, but City dominated, registering 16 shots to Napoli’s one, and ironically, that single shot went down as a big chance missed for Napoli, while City created zero.

City’s opener eventually came in the 56th minute. Haaland’s looping header was excellent, but the assist from Foden was better.

The England forward was the standout, channelling De Bruyne’s playmaking brilliance, orchestrating attacks, and confirming that he is once again Playing With A Smile On His Face. Everything City did in attack went through him and Bernardo Silva. Foden didn’t score himself, but his eight key passes and 82 touches against Napoli’s low block told the story.

That is excellent news not just for City but for England too. Thomas Tuchel, in attendance to see Marcus Rashford score a brace at Newcastle United, missed a top performance from a player possessing the ability to lead the Three Lions to World Cup glory next summer.

Foden’s influence on City cannot be overstated. In 2023/24, he played at a world-class level and City won the Premier League. In 2024/25, he was rubbish, and City endured their worst season under Pep Guardiola. His presence – or anonymity- can swing the course of an entire campaign. Against Napoli, he was a difference-maker, answering critics with consecutive match-winning performances and showcasing his ability to dictate a game at the highest level.

City wrapped up a comfortable win against tricky opposition, though Di Lorenzo’s red card undoubtedly helped. Breaking down a Conte low block is never simple, even with a numerical advantage, and Foden’s ability to make things happen was key.

It’s a big win that shows City won’t repeat last season’s catastrophic Champions League campaign. They flopped in the league phase, finished 22nd with three wins, two draws, and three defeats, threw away a three-goal lead at home to Feyenoord, and were turned over by Sporting CP, Juventus, and Paris Saint-Germain. Those results emphasised how crucial Ballon d’Or winner Rodri and a confident Foden are to Guardiola’s system.

Starting this season with a win against Napoli signals a different mindset. City have Rodri back, giving them more stability and a mental edge again, while Foden’s return to form boosts creativity in the final third. And without De Bruyne’s world-class final ball, Foden has shown he can step up and put chances on a plate for Haaland.

Everything points to a City side that is more balanced, confident, and capable of competing on all fronts this season. Foden’s resurgence is crucial and Guardiola will lean on him heavily. If he keeps playing with this level of freedom and joy, City should cruise through the league phase.

