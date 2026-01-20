Manchester City risk a repeat of the Cole Palmer situation as Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Oscar Bobb could secure a move to a Premier League rival.

Man City‘s expertise in the transfer market is renowned and there has been more evidence of their great work in this window as they have fended off competition from elsewhere to sign Premier League standouts Antoine Semenyo and Marc Guehi on favourable terms.

Having spent £425m on signings over the past year, Man City are clearly incredibly confident that their prolonged Financial Fair Play case will come to nothing, and this increasingly looks to be the case the longer this situation drags on.

But Pep Guardiola‘s side have been in the position to spend so freely of late because they have also sold incredibly well, with players often offloaded at the right time and for the right price.

However, they are not perfect and are surely still rueing Palmer’s £42.5m move to Premier League rivals Chelsea.

At the time, Palmer’s exit was deemed a calculated risk worth taking, given the immense attacking options at Man City’s disposal. But the England international’s rapid growth at Chelsea made them look foolish rather quickly.

And Man City risk finding themselves in a similar situation with Bobb, who is reportedly available for transfer this month following the arrival of Semenyo.

On Tuesday morning, respected reporter David Ornstein revealed to The Athletic that the winger is ‘expected’ to be offloaded for around £30m.

Ornstein explained: ‘The 22-year-old Norway international forward is expected to be sold before this transfer window closes on February 2, with the possibility of developments this week.

‘There is interest from the Premier League, Germany and Portugal, with City open to letting him leave if the conditions are right. It is likely to take an offer of around £30million ($40.3m) for a deal to be done.’

Since this report emerged, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Fulham have made a serious move to sign Bobb this month.

He said on X: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Fulham in talks to sign Oscar Bobb on permanent deal from Man City.

‘Proposal around £35m on the table and being negotiated with #MCFC.

‘Borussia Dortmund remain keen since December, set to decide about bidding or not soon.’

If Fulham pull off this signing, it would be a significant coup and statement of intent from the Premier League outfit at a time when they are trying to tempt a head coach to extend his contract.

As for Man City, just like with the Palmer deal, it makes sense that they are looking to offload Bobb as Semenyo and Jeremy Doku are firmly ahead of him in the pecking order, but this does not mean they will not be burned in the near future.

Bobb’s ceiling is not as high as Palmer’s, but he is still an immensely talented footballer whose development has been halted by a serious injury and lack of game time.

So, do not be surprised if Bobb enjoys a stunning rise at Fulham (or elsewhere) and eventually ends up alongside Palmer for Chelsea as they continue to hoard up-and-coming wingers.