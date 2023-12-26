Hojlund’s big moment caps rare show of resilience from Manchester United…

A new era – sort of – began at Old Trafford on Boxing Day which Manchester United ushered in with a return to some of the Red Devils’ principles of old…

Well, that was unexpected…

At half-time, with Aston Villa deservedly leading 2-0 at Old Trafford, the knives were out once again for Manchester United. Boos accompanied them as the hosts retreated to the tunnel while keyboards in the press box were taking similar punishment as the latest obituaries were being bashed out.

Then, something strange happened. Not quite from the dead, but United rose from their latest depths to turn around the scoreline and perhaps their season. A bona-fide Christmas miracle in the context of some of their recent surrenders.

How did they do it? Inspired coaching? Genius on the ball? Nope. United simply raised their game. Technically, tactically, mentally – the Red Devils upped their levels across the board. And in doing so, built a platform for the second half of their season.

Erik ten Hag laid out a blueprint which, finally, could be a winning plan. Marcus Rashford was back in the side in his preferred left-flank position, while Alejandro Garnacho, a right-footed winger, played on the right-hand side. A winger capable of going on the outside? Revelatory stuff.

There were teething problems, of course. This attack, with Bruno Fernandes off Rasmus Hojlund, offered more incisiveness in the first half than we have come from expect of a United side that passed seven hours without a goal. The quality and intelligence was sorely lacking. Confidence too. At the crucial moments, United’s touch carried the weight of four and a half previous shut-outs.

Villa are wily. They have one of the most sensitive offside traps in the Premier League which, infuriatingly but not surprisingly, seemed to take United by surprise. Run after run was mistimed and Villa looked at ease despite their hosts’ huff. Especially when two goals in five minutes, both set-pieces which flummoxed United, gave Unai Emery’s men an advantage few thought they would surrender against the side with arguably the softest underbelly in the league.

But unexpectedly, especially to those with their pieces ready to be filed and published way ahead of deadline, it was United who rallied. Who knows what prompted it. Ten Hag’s half-time address? Personal pride? Shame and embarrassment? So many big occasions have passed already this season where none of those things prompted much beyond a shrug.

It must be a coincidence that Dave Brailsford was in attendance for the first game at Old Trafford since Trawlers’ investment was confirmed. Sir Jim Ratcliffe wrote to supporters shown some scarce openness before the first kick-off. After the second one, they witnessed some rare character from their team.

There were still moments of befuddlement. After falling into Villa’s offside trap, they lurched into their own when Garnacho got ahead of Rashford when the latter teed up the former for a goal back that was rightly ruled out. But United kept coming to the extent that once Garnacho scored one that did count, an odd sense of belief enveloped Old Trafford that a second would follow.

It did. And still United kept coming. Were they so overpowering to excuse Villa’s collapse? Not really. Emery’s side were uncharacteristically meek while United got up a head of steam.

United pushed forward, with Hojlund prominent in the build-up – not as influential as Fernandes but no one was – but the young striker was once again struggling to get on the end of what his side were offering. In either half, he was just behind balls flashed across the face of goal – understandable while it remains anyone’s guess when they might be delivered. But with Rashford and Garnacho where they were, there was at least a reasonable window to work within.

When Hojlund’s moment came, he didn’t have to read his winger’s mind. Just pounce on a loose ball in the Villa box, a bounce off John McGinn following a corner, and divert it goalwards. The relief was as palpable as it was wonderful. Hojlund is currently the joint top-scorer in the Champions League but his Premier League drought ticked over 1000 minutes before he fired in United’s winner at the Stretford End.

Andre Onana’s decision to join the celebrations felt like it might be another misjudgement from the United keeper given the time that remained. But United saw it out, again, with uncharacteristic ease, impetus and energy.

What next? Who knows with this United side. All we can say for sure is that they face Forest at the City Ground on Saturday. Anything else is anyone’s guess. But at the end of a year, half way through a season, and the start of a new era, they have to make this a turning point towards consistency.

Report: Man Utd 3-2 Aston Villa: Hojlund finally scores to cap Red Devils fightback