Adam Wharton is one of a number of players linked with a move to United.

Apparently, Manchester United have ‘activated’ a ‘blockbuster’ £87.5m January signing, but this has been deemed the ‘most ambitious move’ for a reason…

In case you somehow were not aware, Man Utd are in the market for a new midfielder and are being linked with every possible target under the sun.

A new No.6 will be their next marquee signing after sorting the goalkeeper problem and strengthening in attack, with their failed summer move for Brighton’s Carlos Baleba opening the door for an alternative to be signed in the winter or next summer.

Elliot Anderson stands out as the best potential alternative to Baleba as he continues to shine for Nottingham Forest and England, while Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton has also been mentioned.

READ: Gallagher for Mainoo at Man Utd is swapping one Bruno Fernandes backup for another



Wharton is arguably the superior player of these three, but this does not mean that he will, or even should, be signed by Man Utd.

This has not stopped Fichajes from talking up the prospect of this deal happening, though.

Their latest on Wharton claims Man Utd are ‘preparing to complete a blockbuster signing’, with the club having ‘activated one of the most ambitious moves in their sporting planning and are preparing to launch a €100 million bid [£87.5m] for Wharton’.

Regarding Palace’s supposed demands, the report adds:

‘With a contract until 2029, the club is holding firm and would only consider negotiations for an extraordinary sum. The aforementioned offer of 100 million is the minimum they would accept to open serious talks. ‘Manchester United knows it’s not alone in the race for Adam Wharton. Manchester City and Arsenal have shown genuine interest in the midfielder, while Tottenham have also inquired with Crystal Palace.’

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

* Man Utd go ‘all in’ for Sunderland star as they ‘approach’ agent for Chelsea target

* Report reveals reason why Arsenal ‘internally accepted’ Man Utd transfer involving ‘remarkable’ star

* Arsenal title, Wolves proper start, Man Utd top six – revisiting our 25/26 Premier League targets



There are a couple of reasons why this is incredibly unlikely.

Firstly, why on earth would Crystal Palace accept £87.5m for Wharton when a World Cup is approaching, and there are multiple Big Six sides in the market for a centre-midfielder?

To put it simply, they would not and it would actually take an offer above £100m to get Palace, who have remained firm in the past regarding Marc Guehi, to the negotiating table.

Also, Wharton is capable of playing in the No.6 role, but he is far from specialised in this position, as he is better used as a No.8, so Baleba and Anderson are far more obvious fixes to Man Utd’s defensive midfield problem than the Palace star.

It is not unusual for Fichajes to talk utter nonsense, but the one truthful suggestion in this report is that Man Utd’s supposed swoop for Wharton is the ‘most ambitious move’, because it is not going to happen…