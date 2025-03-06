Man Utd continue to flatter to deceive under Ruben Amorim, while one star’s “criminal” decision will precede his fall in the pecking order and eventual exit…

Ruben Amorim took his Man Utd side to the Basque region of Spain on Thursday evening for his 25th game in charge, presumably feeling as if it was his 250th.

It’s hard to believe that the 40-year-old is only four months into his reign at Man Utd, which has been littered with negatives and barely a handful of positives.

Some of the high points have come in the Europa League; four of his ten wins have come in this competition.

Man Utd’s weekend exit from the FA Cup added to their woes in the Premier League, with shameless outlets across the continent already all in on the ‘sack’ angle. In reality, we are still miles away from this being a serious conversation.

It’s hard not to feel at least a semblance of empathy for Amorim, who hoped for some much-needed respite against a significantly below-par Real Sociedad in the first leg of Man Utd’s Europa League knockout tie on Thursday night.

On paper, Man Utd’s draw against Real Sociedad was really tough, but the visitors were boosted by the hosts still reeling from their emphatic 4-0 loss to FC Barcelona at the weekend.

The opening half was a non-event that the Red Devils slightly edged as Sociedad failed to register a single shot on target.

Man Utd’s defence-first approach suggested they were satisfied with a draw, which is fair enough. But Sociedad’s lack of threat encouraged Amorim’s side to step up the pitch as they gradually gained confidence and were on top of the match.

READ: Ruben Amorim to blame for six Man Utd mistakes, including Mainoo and Antony



United should have led at the break as Bruno Fernandes’ shot was brilliantly blocked by Aritz Elustondo before they spurned a couple of chances to score at the rebound.

The away side did find the net shortly after the break as a forward run from Alejandro Garnacho and subsequent pass to Joshua Zirkzee resulted in the goal-shy forward converting from the edge of the box, albeit with the help of some poor positioning from goalkeeper Alex Remiro.

But just as the Red Devils were on course for a vital victory, they found a way to shoot themselves in the foot as Real Sociedad – who had offered sod all – were gifted a penalty as Bruno Fernandes handled the ball in the area.

Spain’s Euro 2024 hero Mikel Oyarzabal emphatically converted the spot-kick, to which, Man Utd’s supporters must have said: ‘Oh f***, here we go again.’

Orri Oskarsson should have turned the game around when he shot wide from close range inside the final ten minutes as Man Utd were let off the hook and escaped with a 1-1 draw.

MORE MAN UTD MESS COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd hero slams defenders as ‘good players can play in any system’ amid Amorim doubts

👉 Roy Keane tipped to replace Ruben Amorim at Man Utd amid Sir Jim Ratcliffe ‘leadership coup’

👉 Man Utd: £38million ‘flop’ backed for exit expected season to go ‘a little bit better’ but form is ‘no shock’

Upon joining Man Utd, Amorim was brimming with optimism and smiling from ear to ear as he exuded the necessary charisma that his predecessor sorely lacked.

But Amorim – like the endless list of fallen greats to decline after joining Man Utd post-Sir Alex Ferguson – has been dragged down by the deep-rooted Old Trafford plague.

The up-and-coming head coach appeared to have elite European clubs queuing up to secure his services, but he foolishly said yes to taking on a basket case club as he followed INEOS in biting off more than he can chew.

Man Utd’s shoestring January transfer budget and dreadful recruitment has undermined Amorim’s start, but he’s not faultless in this mess. One of the six mistakes he’s made since replacing Erik ten Hag – including accepting the job in the first place – is his insistence on sticking with his chosen 3-5-2 formation and showing zero willingness to adapt in a crisis.

This group of players are not suited to this system, and he’s asking for trouble as he attempts to drill it into them amid non-stop fixtures in the Premier League and cup competitions.

Man Utd were really bad under Ten Hag, but they have looked even worse since Amorim took over, with no flow to their play and an ordinary (at best) attack.

Amorim’s system relies on wing-backs to provide much of the attacking support, but January signing Patrick Dorgu is already setting off pre-flop alarm bells and Diogo Dalot is not up to the task.

Man Utd are really hard to watch at the moment with Amorim’s spark-lacking squad unable to play on instinct. It all looks so jarring and laboured with their severe decline exposed especially in games against similarly ordinary opponents Fulham and Real Sociedad as they fail to punish them.

Zirkzee and Hojlund have rightly been hammered for their performances this season as they need to produce more in front of goal, but they are not helped by the lack of support behind them.

The only time Dalot has looked a natural threat in the attacking third was against Trent Alexander-Arnold and his inability to fit into this system was exposed during a first-half flashpoint at Real Sociedad.

Dalot was fed on a speedy breakaway, and his correct next course of action was a simple enough square ball to Hojlund, who surely would have converted.

Instead, he pulled the ball back to Garnacho before Dorgu eventually shot over the ball. Robbie Savage tore into the right wing-back’s “unacceptable” decision on co-commentary before Paul Scholes labelled the moment “criminal” at half time.

Both were appropriate verdicts in a moment that should have immediately made Amorim eagerly anticipate reuniting with £50m Sporting Lisbon sensation Geovany Quenda, who has already “verbally agreed” to join Man Utd in a move that should contribute to Dalot being shown the door after he hammered another nail in his coffin at Real Sociedad.