Ruben Amorim has “decided” to “die on his sword” at Manchester United and there is no road back for the head coach after his latest excuse…

Amorim is quickly running out of time at Man Utd, with reports suggesting that he only has three games to save his job.

He is the second favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked, and he could be gone as early as next week if his side suffers another one-sided defeat against a Big Six rival when they face Chelsea on Saturday evening.

There is a feeling of deja vu at Man Utd as INEOS faces a repeat of the Erik ten Hag situation with Amorim, another manager on the exit ramp at the start of a season amid a severe lack of development after a dire campaign.

As usual, the pre-season optimism surrounding Man Utd has quickly evaporated following a few disappointing results, with their start to the 2025/26 campaign showing no sign of progress despite a £230m spend on signings and the offloading of deadwood.

Amorim is still adopting a square pegs in round holes approach, with there being no real evidence of the head coach improving any of his squad in his failing 3-4-3 system.

Despite having two transfer windows to build his squad, Amorim’s 3-4-3 formation remains ineffective in both defence and attack, with it obvious that a change to 4-3-2-1 is necessary to get the more out of a struggling side.

So, it will be infuriating for Man Utd fans that Amorim once again insisted on Friday that he “will not change” as he fears a U-turn could make his players “look at him differently”.

“No, no, no,” Amorim said when asked about changing his formation. “No one. Not even the Pope will change…

“This is my job. This is my responsibility. This is my life. So, I will not change that.”

He added: “If I’m a player and I have a coach that, with a lot of pressure and [people] all around the world, are saying ‘you need to change the system’, says ‘I’m going to change’, they will look at me in a different way.

“Everything is important when you think about the impact that a decision is going to have on the team.

“I’m doing things my way. I hope to have the time to change but it will be an evolution.”

So, as Alan Shearer predicted, Amorim is prepared to “die on his sword” at Man Utd and this will prove to be his undoing at Old Trafford.

Amorim is a head coach with a specialised system, but his bullish refusal to adapt at all will ensure that he will not “have the time to change”, because he is judged on wins and he cannot get away with being 14th in the Premier League for much longer.

The reason for Amorim’s clear stance is that he doesn’t want to lose face in the dressing room, but recent reports have indicated that the squad are giving up regardless, so this risk is necessary as a final Hail Mary to save his job. Without it, there is no road back for the head coach…