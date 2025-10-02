Manchester United are ‘more likely’ to get relegated than qualify for Europe, so there should be zero debate over Ruben Amorim’s future…

United are still failing to break their bleak Groundhog Day cycle, with the fallen Premier League giant back to square one following a dreadful year under Amorim.

The 40-year-old was given a lot of grace in his first few months at Man Utd as he did not receive nearly enough criticism for last season’s dire decline en route to a 15th-place finish in the Premier League.

There were excuses aplenty and pleas for more time in and out of the club so Amorim could build a squad equipped to thrive in his 3-4-3 formation over a couple of transfer windows, with optimistic (or naive) supporters getting giddy in the summer as the club spent over £200m on new attackers and signed a new goalkeeper.

But folks, it has been Groundhog Day once again as the Red Devils have capitulated at the earliest sign of adversity, with three Premier League losses in six games and the embarrassing Carabao Cup exit at the hands of League Two side Grimsby Town exposing their lack of progress.

So far, there has been zero improvement in attacking areas following their £200m overhaul, while United remain just as ineffective in the other positions after overlooking the midfield department and signing another No.2 instead of an upgrade on Andre Onana in the summer.

Under Amorim, Man Utd are getting no better, as his blank refusal to adapt to save face means he is dying on his sword, and the favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked needs to be axed soon if the club are to salvage anything from this season, with this squad of players capable of much more provided there are a few tweaks.

Really, Amorim should have already been and gone, but INEOS will surely have no choice but to get rid if they lose against newly-promoted Sunderland at Old Trafford this weekend.

Ahead of this game, ‘football statisticians at 247Bet’ have used a supercomputer to make predictions for the remainder of this season and for Man Utd, it makes for grim reading.

According to the data, Man Utd ‘will finish the season on just 45 points’ to ‘progress to 14th place’, with this a three-point improvement on last campaign’s record low.

The system also gave United ‘15% chance of relegation, a 0% chance of securing Champions League or Europa League football’, while they are ‘almost as likely to go down as 16% Sunderland’.

It also says that the Red Devils should finish eight points clear of the bottom three, with Brentford, Wolves and Burnley backed to get relegated. So, there’s that at least…

AI will eventually get to us all, but we at F365 have taken a hard line that supercomputers are bullsh*t and this one is the same.

Still, it’s unforgivable for Man Utd, who lead our five-year net spend table, to even loosely be considered for relegation and be on a par with newly-promoted Sunderland, regardless of how well they have settled back into the Premier League, and it should leave INEOS with no option but to sack Amorim.