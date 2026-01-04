Manchester United have only drawn 0-0 once since Ruben Amorim’s arrival. For an hour against Leeds United, it appeared they were heading for another, a result Amorim’s team selection suggested he would have accepted before kick-off.

There was plenty of criticism of Amorim’s starting XI at Elland Road as he lined up with eight defensive players in his adored 3-4-2-1 formation. Patrick Dorgu, a wing-back, was part of a front three alongside Matheus Cunha and an out-of-form Benjamin Sesko, whose poor touches, finishing and hold-up play epitomised his difficult acclimatisation from the Bundesliga to the Premier League. To be fair to him, he’s not alone.

Amorim knows Leeds don’t have incredible quality on the ball or the ability to freely play through teams, so selecting more defensive players makes a certain amount of sense. It does, however, make for an awfully dull game of football and points to a mentality problem: ‘don’t lose’ rather than ‘let’s win’. Against a newly promoted team, albeit one in good form, that feels wrong.

That team selection did allow Manchester United greater control, with the back three rarely tested against Premier League form striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, whose first real sniff at goal came from a free header that hit the post and had half of Elland Road convinced it was in. Leny Yoro ought to have been tighter to the England hopeful and also should have put the visitors 1-0 up with a header of his own, which would have done his confidence the world of good. He needs it.

There wasn’t much to report until Brenden Aaronson’s opening goal in the 62nd minute. Amorim’s XI was a contributing factor, but so too was the kick-off time, something we completely understand given the job West Yorkshire Police would have on their hands if Leeds vs Manchester United were an 8pm fixture.

It was all just a bit flat. Scheduling this fixture as early as possible is understandable, but it was also a bit boring. We are not condoning drunk and disorderly behaviour by any means, but we want these two great rivals to meet in the best atmosphere possible.

Elland Road did erupt when Aaronson slotted past Senne Lammens, but the home fans were instantly silenced when Matheus Cunha equalised.

Young Ayden Heaven won’t look back fondly on the American’s goal when it’s analysed on Monday morning, especially after such a solid, composed performance up to that point. Perhaps it was that very composure and confidence that caught him out, as Aaronson bore down on the lackadaisical defender, burst through on goal and finished with his left foot.

Amorim’s reaction was immediate. Joshua Zirkzee came on and provided the assist for Cunha’s finish. When United needed to attack, they scored a brilliant goal and looked good value for a winner. Why couldn’t they have just done this from the start? Everyone’s day would have been far more entertaining.

Zirkzee was one of United’s better players despite only playing 31 minutes, but Cunha was also impressive and scored the decisive equaliser. He was trying to make things happen from the first minute and also struck an exquisite volley that was ruled out for offside against Sesko.

Aaronson’s opener could have sparked the game into life, but Cunha’s swift equaliser burst that bubble. The second half was a better spectacle and became hectic in injury time, but we were still left wanting more from Amorim’s side. A draw ultimately felt like a fair result.

Leeds are now on their best unbeaten run in the Premier League since 2001, extending it to seven games.

United have still only drawn 0-0 once under Amorim, against Manchester City on April 6 at Old Trafford, and 15 of their Premier League games in 2025/26 have seen both teams score. Leeds sit fourth in that particular table. Both delivered with goals at Elland Road, but it wasn’t the game we were hoping for.

