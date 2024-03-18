Erik ten Hag could have lost his job on Sunday but the win over Liverpool – or any single game, including the FA Cup final – cannot be allowed to move the dial over his approval rating among the Man Utd hierarchy…

To say that Sunday was a good day for Manchester United and Erik ten Hag would be to undersell the magnitude of what happened at Old Trafford. Beating the old enemy, coming from behind twice to win in the last of 120 frankly ridiculous minutes, was absolutely glorious.

There was no trophy up for grabs at Old Trafford, but many Reds buzzed off that feeling as much as the Carabao Cup triumph a year ago. Some more so. If that sounds like an odd sentiment, you will probably never understand and we could never explain.

Long though the win will live in United memories, it would be naïve to base major long-term decisions on one game – however intense the high of Amad’s winner at the Stretford End.

That seems to be the narrative around Ten Hag and what Sunday meant for his long-term prospects as United manager. There were plenty of positive signs and evidence of elusive traits like gumption, but Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his crew are not likely to be so easily swayed. Or at least they really shouldn’t be so easily swayed.

The old regime have fallen into that trap before. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was given the permanent gig largely off the back of one glorious night in Paris. Of course, there was a little more to it than that – and we all egged them on – but Ed Woodward and the Glazers made that long-term decision on the back of short-term, fleeting success with little insight into whether it was sustainable.

Mercifully, Sir Dave Brailsford and the crack team of executives being assembled at Old Trafford have considerably more sporting nous than the money men in place before Ratcliffe pumped in his investment. Whether change is coming or not, Ten Hag’s fate will be the most considered managerial decision since Sir Alex Ferguson was brought down from Aberdeen in 1986.

In the same way that a decision cannot be taken on one game, nor should it hinge on a place or two in the Premier League table. Or even whether United win or lose an FA Cup final they are overwhelming favourites to reach.

Ten Hag would be no more the right or wrong man to take United forward under Ratcliffe if his side finish fifth (which will likely bring an extra Champions League spot) than sixth come the end of the season. To target the top four/five is an aspirational minimum for the Red Devils but Ten Hag’s credentials should be born out over the season, rather than assessed at the final reckoning based on Tottenham and Aston Villa falling down the final straight.

Where would an assessment leave him now? Christ knows. And Ratcliffe and Brailsford have probably got a fair idea too.

To us outsiders looking in, it is a perilously close call, one that requires far greater context than the form table. For many of his supposed failings, Ten Hag could offer strong mitigation, usually centred on the circus around him for all but the last three months of his reign.

He, like other managers, has been handicapped by injuries this season but he would be on shaky ground to suggest he has not been given the tools for the job. United’s recruitment has been generally poor – some of it wretched – but the stench of unachieved potential still hangs over Old Trafford like frying onions and damp.

On Sunday, arguably the best and most fun win of his tenure, it was a victory for chaos over control. That, like Anthony and full-back and Bruno Fernandes at centre-back behind the gaping hole in midfield, is not sustainable beyond sporadic moments. Which is what Ten Hag’s team are right now: men of moments.

Erik ten Hag is all smiles after leading Manchester United to victory over Liverpool.

Ten Hag has struggled to rid his side of that tag and only a Solskjaer-esque run, fuelled by the euphoria of Sunday in which United replicate the first half-hour against Liverpool over longer, sustained periods – two months, ideally – could shift the dial.

Such is the life of an elite manager, and the precariousness of Ten Hag’s position, his prospects could have been killed off on Sunday by a heavy defeat. But a single win, yesterday or in the FA Cup final, should not spare him if the sentiment among Ratcliffe and co is that there is a better manager for their Manchester United.

