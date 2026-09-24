Man Utd pearl clutchers up in arms over harmless Old Trafford turf sale

Manchester United are selling bits of ‘hallowed’ Old Trafford turf and the fans are up in arms at The Glazers, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the other money-grabbers for rinsing their passion for the football club. How dare they make them spend £125 on a bit of grass.

‘As fans, the Old Trafford pitch has a special place in our hearts,’ the advert on the Man Utd website began.

‘We’ve spent our lives watching United sides playing on it. The men’s team, the women’s team and the next generations coming through our Academy.

‘Everything has happened on that hallowed turf.

‘Wins and losses, successes and failures, highs and lows.

‘We’ve seen it all.

‘Now, supporters can own a piece of the pitch. ‘Old Trafford Turf Cubes’ are exclusively available to buy from United Store, offering a unique keepsake for supporters and the Reds in your life.’

They went on sale on Wednesday and by Thursday morning they had sold out, as the option to ‘get notified’ when they’re back in stock raises questions as to which club employee’s garden is going to be dug up first to keep that sweet turf cash rolling in.

The fortunate few who got in early enough to secure their bit of history will soon have their hands on a bit of grass graced by Manchester United players of the last 14 years, which just includes Sir Alex Ferguson’s last title-winning team and then your Marouane Fellainis, Morgan Schneiderlins, Angel Di Marias, Jadon Sanchos and Donny van de Beeks. If that turf could talk it might say they weren’t worthy.

But if they want to spend £125 of their hard earned money on a plastic box containing some grass then they absolutely can, and have. Barcelona did it when they redeveloped the Nou Camp. Manchester United have done it before, in fact.

There are a whole host of reasons to be outraged as a Manchester United fan, including being asked to pay more money to see their team stumble from one crisis to the next, while also seeing a lack of investment in the squad and their co-owner alienate a huge portion of the fanbase with his views on immigration. It’s an undeniably grim time to be a Red Devils supporter.

But in this instance, we don’t understand the pearl clutching. How is it different to them selling anything else in the club shop?

Sure, you could argue they’re asking for too much money for a 7cm x 7cm bit of grass because if you take a moment to think about it that is indeed insane.

But they’ve sold out. It’s not hurting anyone. No-one has to buy it.