Manchester United’s potential ‘first’ signing of 2026 would leave Newcastle United sick to the stomach and could be their worst embarrassment yet…

The summer transfer window was a torrid time for Newcastle United as they were truly put in their box.

The prolonged Alexander Isak saga illustrated exactly where they stand on the footballing food chain, which was also the case as they missed out on most top targets to Big Six clubs.

The Magpies somewhat salvaged an otherwise dire window with their late business, though it was a chastening few months for the football club.

And while most of their anger was reserved for Liverpool and man-child Isak, Man Utd also contributed heavily to their rivals’ struggles in the window.

Newcastle and Man Utd each prioritised an overhaul of their attack in the summer and had their eyes on the same names, though £195m trio Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha were lured to Old Trafford over St James’ Park.

If their decisions on which club to join were purely based on which has the stronger footballing project, it would have been a no-brainer to join Newcastle over Man Utd.

Yet, each forward was intent on joining Man Utd over the inferior Newcastle, as despite their shambolic downfall post-Sir Alex Ferguson, this summer proved that the Premier League giants retain immense pulling power on history alone, and this is enough to leave non-Big Six sides in the rearview mirror.

And this is not about to stop as Newcastle could be dealt a hammer blow by Man Utd in January, with our pals at TEAMtalk claiming the Red Devils want ‘tremendous’ Nottingham Forest standout Elliot Anderson to be their ‘first’ signing of 2026 before they turn to ‘dream’ target Carlos Baleba.

The report added:

‘TEAMtalk understands that United want to bring in two new midfielders, one in January and another in the summer, as they strengthen the core of Amorim’s squad. ‘Anderson has been a name of interest throughout this year and the intrigue from Old Trafford is growing, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Co ready to back Amorim in the coming window.’

Newcastle felt they were making the best of a bad situation when they cashed in on Anderson and Yankuba Minteh to avoid losing Isak, Anthony Gordon and/or Bruno Guimaraes to avoid a PSR breach in 2024, which is probably the case as they ended up with a trophy and Champions League qualification with those three players at the core.

But Newcastle fans will have forced glee in seeing Anderson shine for England after being one of the best centre-midfielders in the Premier League last season for Nottingham Forest and not his boyhood club.

There is already talk of the Magpies looking to right the wrong of Anderson’s exit as they prepare to bring him home in 2026, though Man Utd’s interest could put paid to that dream. This summer’s transfer business suggests Newcastle face more heartache and this possible failed transfer would hurt the most.