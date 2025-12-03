Man Utd verdict on two ‘concrete offers’ proves INEOS are on track as sacrifice would be necessary evil

Manchester United are reportedly keeping their cards close to their chest regarding Casemiro and Harry Maguire, which they are right to do…

An embarrassing loss against 10-man Everton and a tad fortunate win against a spent Crystal Palace side have dampened spirits at Man Utd following their five-game unbeaten run in the Premier League.

Their performances in these games have once again made it apparent that Ruben Amorim‘s side are sorely lacking in certain positions and they are still a while away from contesting for the Premier League and Champions League.

Still, the shambolic mess of last season was never likely to be fixed in a single transfer window and positive steps have been taken to get the club back on an even keel.

Firstly, most of their so-called ‘bomb squad’ were sent elsewhere in deals on United’s terms, with permanent deals or future fees secured for Antony, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund, while Aston Villa loanee Jadon Sancho’s career at Man Utd is also all but over as his contract expires next summer.

READ: Manchester United ‘shouldn’t be happy with band aid victory’ after Amorim’s Everton abomination



This provided Man Utd the funds to spend around £230m on overhauling their attack and signing a new No.1 goalkeeper, with Senne Lammens, Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo their marquee additions.

These signings have made a positive impact, but upgrades are still required in centre-midfield and wing-back, especially, while they could also do with landing extra quality at centre-back and up front to provide adequate depth.

Champions League qualification would boost their coffers to execute this business, but Man Utd may also have to wheel and deal to raise funds as they did in the summer.

One such way the Red Devils could free up cash is via adjusting player contracts, with Casemiro and Maguire among those facing uncertain futures at Old Trafford.

Casemiro is one of six Premier League players enjoying an unexpected renaissance, as his great form has ensured that Kobbie Mainoo’s continued absence has become a lesser topic, while Maguire has remained an important squad player for Man Utd.

MORE MAN UTD COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man Utd put £41m ‘on the table’ for PL star as ‘secret meeting’ sees player make transfer request

👉 Man Utd: Mainoo ‘U-turn’ on one condition revealed as INEOS decide to ‘listen to offers’ for four stars

👉 ‘Unconvinced’ Barcelona to send Marcus Rashford back to Man Utd? FFS, here we go again…



With Casemiro, he currently earns around £375,000 a week, and this can be extended on the same terms until 2027. Maguire, meanwhile, earns roughly £180,000 a week, and a completely fresh deal is required if he’s to remain at the club beyond the summer.

And The Daily Mail have shed light on the situation regarding these two players, claiming ‘neither player has a concrete offer on the table at the moment, although United still have time to stop them from leaving as free agents in the summer’.

The report adds:

‘United are determined to drive down their wage bill, and Maguire and Casemiro are two of the bigger earners as well as being among the oldest players in the squad.’

This is the perfect approach from Man Utd’s hierarchy.

It is easy to justify keeping Casemiro and Maguire beyond this season, given the roles they have played this season, but this comes with the caveat that each player must accept a pay cut to remain at Old Trafford.

That would be the ideal outcome for Man Utd, but letting one or both leave would be a necessary evil if contracts for these players are in the way of the club signing a Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton and/or Elliot Anderson next summer.