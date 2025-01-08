Mikel Arteta has almost exactly the same career spend as Sir Alex Ferguson, just with slightly fewer trophies. Arsenal should take a look at Claudio Ranieri.

In the middle of his fifth full season as Arsenal manager, Arteta is aware of the desperate need to crown his phenomenal work with tangible rewards.

They really probably do have to win a trophy this season, yet things are out of their control in the Premier League, the Champions League remains something of a lottery, a newly competent Manchester United awaits in the FA Cup and Newcastle showed them up in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg.

One of our big predictions for football in 2025 was that the Gunners would go trophyless again on their hunt to win a first piece of silverware since the 2020 FA Cup, delivered by Arteta in lockdown with none of his own signings used in the final.

That last point is pertinent with the current focus on Arsenal’s shortcomings in the transfer market. Arteta really has spent an awful lot to win precious little, an exceptional rebuild from mid-table mediocrity notwithstanding.

He ranks 26th for total career spend of all managers ever, just ahead of Sir Alex Ferguson, but in terms of average spend per trophy it isn’t pretty.

1) Sir Alex Ferguson

Career spend: £635.8m

Trophies won: 48 (38 with Manchester United and 10 with Aberdeen)

Average spend per trophy: £13.2m

Even adjusting for inflation, those are spectacular numbers.

2) Arsene Wenger

Career spend: £782m

Trophies won: 21 (17 with Arsenal, 2 with Nagoya Grampus and 2 with Monaco)

Average spend per trophy: £37.2m

There is a fair bit of stat-padding with domestic cups but keeping his career spend below that of a typical Chelsea calendar year despite managing as recently as 2018 speaks to his frugal brilliance.

MORE ON POST-DYNASTY TRANSFER STRUGGLES FROM F365

👉 Every Man Utd signing post-Sir Alex ranked: Alexis, Antony in bottom two, Solskjaer buy top

👉 Odegaard top, Willian bottom in ranking of every Arsenal signing after Wenger

3) Jorge Jesus

Career spend: £835.4m

Trophies won: 22 (10 with Benfica, 5 with Al-Hilal, 4 with Flamengo, 2 with Sporting and 1 with Fenerbahce)

Average spend per trophy: £37.9m

It is a close race between the trophies won by Jorge Jesus and the number of different managerial posts he has taken in his career (19).

4) Fabio Capello

Career spend: £562.2m

Trophies won: 13 (9 with Milan, 2 with Real Madrid and 2 with Roma)

Average spend per trophy: £43.2m

Imagine what he could have won if England had given him a transfer budget.

5) Pep Guardiola

Career spend: £1.71bn

Trophies won: 39 (18 with Manchester City, 14 with Barcelona and 7 with Bayern Munich)

Average spend per trophy: £43.8m

Chequebook. Manager.

6) Roberto Mancini

Career spend: £663.5m

Trophies won: 14 (7 with Inter, 3 with Manchester City, 1 with Galatasaray, 1 with Lazio, 1 with Fiorentina and 1 with Italy)

Average spend per trophy: £47.4m

He ended trophy droughts at Manchester City and Inter, if Arsenal fans were wondering.

7) Carlo Ancelotti

Career spend: £1.45bn

Trophies won: 30 (15 with Real Madrid, 8 with Milan, 3 with Chelsea, 3 with Bayern Munich and 1 with Paris Saint-Germain)

Average spend per trophy: £48.3m

Fair play to Napoli and Everton for having Don Carlo and managing not to win anything.

8) Brendan Rodgers

Career spend: £639.78m

Trophies won: 12 (10 with Celtic and 2 with Leicester)

Average spend per trophy: £53.3m

Quite wisely joined Celtic to shift a trophy-dodging reputation developed carefully at Liverpool.

9) Luis Enrique

Career spend: £736.02m

Trophies won: 13 (9 with Barcelona and 4 with Paris Saint-Germain)

Average spend per trophy: £56.61m

The silverware should pile up in France but until and unless it includes a Champions League it almost won’t matter.

10) Jose Mourinho

Career spend: £1.57bn

Trophies won: 26 (8 with Chelsea, 6 with Porto, 5 with Inter, 3 with Real Madrid, 3 with Manchester United and 1 with Roma)

Average spend per trophy: £60.4m

Born winner. And that’s not including his half a trophy at Tottenham.

11) Rafael Benitez

Career spend: £746.4m

Trophies won: 12 (4 with Liverpool, 3 with Valencia, 2 with Napoli, 2 with Inter and 1 with Chelsea)

Average spend per trophy: £62.2m

Don’t trust him to win you a league title without Pablo Aimar but that is some record.

12) Ernesto Valverde

Career spend: £742.3m

Trophies won: 11 (5 with Olympiacos, 4 with Barcelona and 2 with Athletic Bilbao)

Average spend per trophy: £67.48m

Don’t trust him not to completely bottle a Champions League tie but that is some record.

13) Jurgen Klopp

Career spend: £915.5m

Trophies won: 13 (8 with Liverpool and 5 with Borussia Dortmund)

Average spend per trophy: £70.42m

It’s quite neat that his average spend per trophy is roughly equivalent to a Virgil van Dijk or Alisson.

14) Luciano Spalletti

Career spend: £616.7m

Trophies won: 8 (4 with Zenit St Petersburg, 3 with Roma and 1 with Napoli)

Average spend per trophy: £77.1m

Never again will he have to buy his own sparkling white wine in Naples.

15) Thomas Tuchel

Career spend: £1.004bn

Trophies won: 11 (6 with Paris Saint-Germain, 3 with Chelsea, 1 with Bayern Munich and 1 with Borussia Dortmund)

Average spend per trophy: £77.2m

It tends to precede some sort of relationship-ending dispute behind the scenes but give Tuchel backing and he tends to deliver.

16) Massimiliano Allegri



Career spend: £1.14bn

Trophies won: 14 (12 with Juventus and 2 with Milan)

Average spend per trophy: £81.42m

Again, not the services to pursue in search of European glory but solid numbers nevertheless.

17) Erik ten Hag

Career spend: £689.36m

Trophies won: 8 (6 with Ajax and 2 with Manchester United)

Average spend per trophy: £86.1m

Manchester United really should have taken him up on his threat to “go somewhere else to win trophies because that is what I do”.

18) Unai Emery

Career spend: £987.8m

Trophies won: 11 (7 with Paris Saint-Germain, 3 with Sevilla and 1 with Villarreal)

Average spend per trophy: £89.8m

Not bad to say about one-fifth of that career spend went entirely on Neymar.

19) Manuel Pellegrini

Career spend: £1.004bn

Trophies won: 9 (3 with Manchester City, 2 with San Lorenzo, 1 with Real Betis, 1 with Universidad Catolica, 1 with LDU Quito and 1 with River Plate)

Average spend per trophy: £111.5m

A 27-year span between his first and most recent trophy. Alan Pardew could never.

20) Diego Simeone

Career spend: £1.14bn

Trophies won: 10 (8 with Atletico Madrid, 1 with River Plate and 1 with Estudiantes)

Average spend per trophy: £114m

That rather underplays his astonishing brilliance at Atletico.

21) Antonio Conte

Career spend: £1.006bn

Trophies won: 7 (4 with Juventus, 2 with Chelsea and 1 with Inter)

Average spend per trophy: £143.7m

Another born winner whose tendency to hoard silverware could not overpower the sheer strength of Spurs.

22) Claudio Ranieri

Career spend: £762.3m

Trophies won: 5 (2 with Fiorentina, 2 with Valencia and 1 with Leicester)

Average spend per trophy: £152.46m

There are better ways to reflect that Leicester miracle.

23) Mikel Arteta

Career spend: £636.24m

Trophies won: 3 (3 with Arsenal)

Average spend per trophy: £212.08m

“The Charity Shield as well twice, no?” the big fraud said not too long ago. Even taking those into account, it does not make for comfortable reading.

READ MORE: Mikel Arteta will not ‘last the summer’ unless Arsenal improve

24) Maurizio Sarri

Career spend: £604.5m

Trophies won: 2 (1 with Chelsea and 1 with Juventus)

Average spend per trophy: £302.27m

There is a reason he has been out of work for almost a year. As wonderful a coach as he can be, it is a lot of money to spend on a philosophy.

25) Mauricio Pochettino

Career spend: £923.5m

Trophies won: 3 (3 with Paris Saint-Germain)

Average spend per trophy: £307.8m

A manager who inherited a mid-table Big Six mess and took it into title contention perhaps beyond his capabilities. Arteta will hope their paths diverge at some point.

26) David Moyes

Career spend: £696.07m

Trophies won: 2 (1 with West Ham and 1 with Manchester United)

Average spend per trophy: £348.03m

But what a f**king trophy that 2013 Community Shield was. Oh and that Conference one.

27) Nuno Espirito Santo

Career spend: £720.35m

Trophies won: 2 (2 with Al-Ittihad)

Average spend per trophy: £360.1m

Sack him now.

28) Julen Lopetegui

Career spend: £662.39m

Trophies won: 1 (1 with Sevilla)

Average spend per trophy: £662.39m

Actually do sack him.

29) Gian Piero Gasperini

Career spend: £716.25m

Trophies won: 1 (1 with Atalanta)

Average spend per trophy: £716.25m

Maybe not him.

30) Eddie Howe

Career spend: £638.63m

Trophies won: 0

Average spend per trophy: Who knows?

We predict it will happen in 2025.