One of the many enjoyable aspects of watching a Manchester United crisis unfold is the way so much of the coverage and response to a Manchester United crisis is framed as if the last 10 years simply haven’t happened.

Gary Neville’s repeated intonation of “This is Manchester United”, combining weary resignation with a still baffled air of disbelief has now surely attained meme status, but he is merely the most visible and audible example of a phenomenon that remains firmly rooted in a time now long, long gone.

The continued expectation that this time Manchester United will simply sort themselves out properly and be good again – of which we are as guilty as anyone – is compelling evidence of the power of pre-existing beliefs. Of just how hard it can be to let go of ideas that really have long since ceased to apply.

Sure, the sheer extent of Manchester United’s dumbf*ckery under Ruben Amorim is a surprise, but it surely cannot be a shock to anyone any more that they haven’t managed to just instantly and magically become good.

We are now at least past a time when people will earnestly insist Manchester United are a club that sticks by managers, refusing to bow to the modern convention of chopping and changing coaches all the time in an undignified manner. It took a good few managerial comings and goings before it finally dawned on the last few holdouts that the reason United didn’t chop and change managers like everyone else was because they had the best one in the world and possibly ever for two decades.

But the significance of that seemingly very obvious point remains at best partially understood and absorbed.

That much was clear in some of the reaction to last night’s none-more-2024 sh*tshow against Newcastle to round out a truly dire year of Premier League ropeyness for the fallen giants of English football.

When Joshua Zirkzee was hooked early and subjected to really quite uncomfortable-to-watch abuse as he became the focal point for the home fans’ mounting frustrations, among the more general ‘Not nice to see’ sentiment was a more puzzling one: the idea that this is somehow not how Manchester United supporters behave. This Is Manchester United Fans We’re Talking About is a new one on us, but apparently they are famously loyal to their own and would never turn on their own players.

We’re not in any way targeting United fans for particular criticism here; we’re not saying they’re worse than any others, just that they’re also no better. It’s obvious, really, because the idea any large fanbase is in uniquely prevalent possession of any particular quality is inherently daft.

It is always quite weird when entire fanbases are imbued with these specific attributes. While United fans were acting so wildly out of character in booing their own player, the flipside at Old Trafford was Newcastle fans – The Best Fans In The World, of course – getting What They Deserve after all this time. It has never been adequately explained why this is the case, beyond a noted penchant for winter shirtlessness.

Again, not a criticism of Newcastle fans, a group no better or worse than any other large fanbase; just a general puzzlement at the idea they are any different to or more deserving than any other.

Liverpool and Arsenal fans suffer/benefit from similar treatment based mainly on the admittedly undeniable fact they are in possession of the internet’s loudest supporters – in both good times and bad. And the loudest people are a) rarely the ones most worth listening to, and even more importantly b) rarely remotely representative of the entire cohort they purport to speak for.

But back to United. We really were genuinely quite spun out by this idea they treat players differently there. We’ve never seen any evidence for this, beyond – and this seems important – a two-decade spell of unprecedented dominance in which a bad season meant finishing second to excellent Arsenal or Chelsea sides. Seems like it might be easier not to be showing your whole arse when everything is so outrageously good.

So much coverage of United remains rooted in the fact that the joke is in so many ways true. For a couple of generations of football fans, United really did ruin our childhoods. The scale and length of their success has indelibly coloured how we all think of them. And that applies to both insiders and outsiders.

They were so good for so long under Sir Alex Ferguson, so seemingly effortlessly able to evolve and rebuild new equally successful teams every time it was necessary, that it became easy to imagine this was just the normal order of things.

That United have always been and will always be this successful. That United fans and staff are somehow different and special. That this club has some unique right and claim to greatness.

But it really isn’t true, is it? Step back a bit and the Fergie years really are the exception rather than the norm at a club of huge stature but before and after only relatively infrequent and spasmodic success. Ferguson’s first title with United was their first since the 60s, a gap of over 25 years featuring multiple spells in genuine wilderness and actual relegation.

This isn’t new or unknown information. But it is only fleetingly considered in our wider viewing of what Manchester United are or should be.

Which is a large, historic and successful football club. But not uniquely so in any way, up to and including their fans’ ability to get the absolute arse when things are bad.

