Sir Jim Ratcliffe ‘has to be divorced’ from Manchester United or everyone should simply go on strike until he leaves. It is a sweary old Johnny Nic rant.

Reading the piece about the many petty, not to say stupid, ill-informed, irresponsible decisions made by Jim Ratcliffe since his integration into the Manchester United bin fire, decisions so monumentally stupid – such as trying to correct your financial situation by paying millions to hire and fire managers, while cutting down on paper clips – frankly mate, you’ve proved this is a business you should have no part in, unless there’s a toilet cleaner vacancy.

I won’t go through all his crimes against the club again but they infect every aspect of the company from the pitch to management to the canteen. And as is the modern way for billionaire tw*ts, it’s all done with feet firmly in mouths and without any consideration for service, loyalty and even basic humanity, with an icing of complete ignorance about football.

It seems you have to be a deluded arsehole to be a mega rich corporate head, because it’s not a rational thing to be. If you or I made, say, five million, we’d pay off our and our loved ones’ mortgages and enjoy life, wouldn’t we? We wouldn’t think, I want a billion. Then get a billion and want 20 billion more. That’s sick. And admiring it is part of the same sickness and it’s a disease that football has come to think is a cure and has got into bed with some despicables like Ratcliffe in the hope they will provide a salve for all their ills only to discover they’re actually a cancer.

In some quarters in society, money and those who make it are revered as somehow just basically great. But slaves to mammon are fools. It’s plainly obvious that you can be good at one thing but a complete f**kwit when it comes to anything else. Elon Musk has proved that beyond measure. The richest man in the world but an absolute roaster who shouldn’t even be allowed scissors, let alone a chainsaw.

With money comes arrogance. The sense that ‘I did well here, therefore I can do well there’ even though time and again is proven untrue. But ‘my case is different’, he’d say. Well, no, it patently isn’t. You’re really, really hopeless.

To mis-quote the old chant, ‘You’re sh*t and you don’t know you are.’

Ratcliffe is a minor shareholder. He’s damaging the company, I’d be surprised if the goblinesque Glazers and their infamous insatiable greed are happy about that. He’s reducing the volume of cream they so avariciously drink. He didn’t invent the problems, he just made them worse and added a few of his own. He has to be divorced from the club he is so spectacularly destroying and embarrassing from the inside. He shows no inclination to change and keeps messing everything up. No good can come from prolonging this relationship. The man has mistaken his rank stupidity for intelligence. A wrecking monster who destroys but doesn’t know how to build, any more than he knows how to dye his hair to pretend he looks younger than 72.

And while he may be rich beyond the dreams of avarice – which some might admire – many, many more hate the f**ker and will never have their respect, rather they hold him in bitter contempt. That isn’t because they’re not as rich as you, Jim, it’s because they are complete humans with empathy and an understanding of life beyond a business plan or a billionaire’s whim, who don’t take kindly to having their labour abused just so you can waste money.

Owners and directors come and go, as does everything; legends live and die. It’s important to realise you are transient. Death will come, even to the richest 72-year-old, though he probably believes you can buy immortality. Do you want to be remembered as a jerk who was totally out of his depth who messed with a club adored by so many? As basically a sh*t? You probably don’t care, you didn’t get to where you are today by caring, did you, Jim?

His attitude to and around Kath Phipps was so spectacularly crass and insensitive, that alone should disqualify him from having any position at the club, so devoid he is of common decency and understanding. A mistake, they claimed, as companies always do when caught being despicable. No-one would have made that call without his approval, and even if they did, what does it say about his regime that made them think they could be so heartless?

If he wasn’t rich, a cretin like this wouldn’t get anywhere near the club and if he did, he’d be sacked for basically being sh*te at the job. To have not done a single thing that has been for the good of the club in a year, when they have sunk to their lowest position since 1974 while overseeing an absurd, obscene multi-million pound slump, where a miserable draw with Everton feels like a win, is a rancid track record.

It must take effort to be so sh*t. It’s no coincidence. He’s fundamentally intertwined with this new low. They’ve been poor for years but not this earth-shakingly poor.

Clearly the club has been badly run in the past, but it is still a club and all that implies; sometimes long-serving employees feel it is a family. To not understand what a football club is is a dereliction of duty for an owner, or even a minority shareholder. It’s not just a spreadsheet with staff as units of production, you don’t have to be a red in tooth and claw socialist to realise that. It’s a sport literally embedded in local communities, grounds set right amongst where people live. It’s not an anonymous sports facility in your sport-f**king-folio, you prick. To disrespect 30-year servants in the way he has is ghoulish and unforgivable.

Typical of uber capitalists, he mistakes acquiescence to his stupidity for respect. He fundamentally doesn’t appreciate that if a company loses the staff’s faith and goodwill, he loses a functioning business. He’s the reason we still need unions. The little people are ten-a-penny to this f**ker, to be disrespected and disregarded at will. The club literally is the people who contribute their labour to it and they are not just pawns for him to push around in a series of petty ‘look-at-me-I’m-doing-something’ cost-saving exercises, just because you’ve wasted absolute millions on another sh*t footballer and cocked up appointing and firing managers. Losing hundreds of staff might be necessary but there are better ways to do it. And splashing millions on a whole host of brain-dead decisions while you sack them is so beyond stupid that it beggars belief.

This sloppy, energyless, flaky, confused, idiocy has transferred onto the pitch, with the team mirroring the air-head at the top.

Frankly if this goes on, the employees, up to and including the players, should consider withdrawing their labour until he is gone. They shouldn’t tolerate being p*ssed around by a heartless stupid. Stand together and stand strong. A business is a collective of labour, it can’t operate without the staff. He doesn’t understand that, so they should show him. I don’t care how rich he is, he’s a small man with a shrivelled soul. Cut him down to size before he tries to sell Denis Law’s reanimated corpse to a far east investor. Ridiculous p*ss poor f**ker. Go back to abusing the environment in the petro-chemical industry and leave football alone. You are making a fool of yourself, look ridiculous and are increasingly hated and despised.

