Manchester United are specialists in failure and humiliation – but there is no incentive for change

Manchester United were embarrassed again by their superior rivals but does it really matter? The last decade has seen them exclusively rewarded for failure.

The Manchester United malaise continued this weekend with another emphatic loss, as they were simply outplayed by their superior rivals. But does it really matter? I don’t mean that existentially. Obviously, football doesn’t matter. Does anything? We come and we go and pretend that we’re important when in reality we’re all just more mince to the meat grinder of time.

What I mean is that it’s not impossible that United are so big and so financially successful with so many fans prepared to pay a lot of money to see them play, that failure to win the league or even play in the Champions League makes little difference to the club. They’re paying big wages and big transfer fees to be this average, but it doesn’t seem to dent their popularity. The ground is full. Our Manchester United articles pull a lot of eyes. If they expanded Old Trafford to 90,000 they’d probably sell it out most home games. Maybe they’re now attracting sado-masochists, keen to rub salt into their own self-inflicted wounds. Great as long as they pay for the pain – that’s all that matters.

You’d think that 10 years of ‘only’ winning the cups would’ve dented their popularity, but no, it doesn’t seem to have. In fact, I wouldn’t mind betting that their games on TV attract bigger audience figures as more tune in to see the latest humiliation. I think I know why.

We are living through a culture which apparently sees failure, which sees humiliation, which sees embarrassment as more attractive than anything else. If you want proof, look at how many fans celebrate a goal by turning to the opposition supporters to jeer at them. It looks odd to those of us brought up in an era when you celebrated scoring, not the opposition conceding. But times change.

Manchester United could be the first club in the history of football to expand their turnover and their popularity by being sh*te. Like a bad car crash, the worse they are, the more eyes they attract. Roll up roll up, come and see the biggest club in world football get worse and worse. Be honest, it’s a good sell. The fact Harry Maguire, poor fella, is currently at the centre of a kind of catastrophising meme cult as though he is hopeless at football and doesn’t have a clue, is also an illustration of this weird phenomenon.

It is bizarro world stuff but actually makes some sense. We live at a time when a tiny elite is fantastically rewarded – some (I) might say over-rewarded – and we live in a time when many feel disenfranchised economically and culturally, so seeing these successful men fail most weeks is understandable schadenfreude. If you can’t feel the rush of success, then it’s better to feel joy at these over-vaunted, undeserving men making fools of themselves.

Normally extended failure across 10 years peels off the less committed fan who thought they were backing a winner. Those people drift away to support another more successful club. But by staying a United fan, it allows you to vent your anger at the player and at the club and how it’s run. That’s actually a very attractive prospect. It probably delivers more endorphins than the old days when winning was more commonplace. Yeah, yeah, winning again, tell me something I hate.

Looking under the psychological bonnet of failure is a fascinating business. If relative failure is more rewarding for a big football club, there is little psychological and economic incentive for the owners, directors, managers and players to put in the hard yards to be successful. It’s hard to be really good, much easier to coast, be half-arsed, finish eight or ninth and pick up your massive money. A good year becomes finishing in the top six, not winning anything. As long as you don’t lose market share, what does it really matter? Fans shouldn’t tell themselves this is not how their owners think. They absolutely do.

United have lost five of their first 10 games and apparently desperately need to upgrade Old Trafford which will take some investment, in which case they better start losing some more to provide the cash needed to fund it. That is only a tiny bit flippant because it has been entirely normalised in contemporary culture to fail upwards. We have had government ministers for many years that have specialised in it.

We see this time after time. Failure is no impediment to success in the 21st century at the elite level. Look at how many chief executives make a mess of their businesses only to leave and take up another exec position and fail once again. Just look at the Royal Mail scandal for a prime example. Same with government ministers who do a terrible job, time and again, only to be given another role by yet another mug who is also failing upwards. I mean, we have a shyster of a foreign secretary that sold get-rich-quick schemes under several different aliases. We really, really do. It looks like satire but it’s reality in 2023. So United getting bigger and getting richer by getting worse is totally in tune with the cultural zeitgeists.

It’s embarrassing and it’s humiliating, but don’t worry about it, embarrassment and humiliation are just two more things to be monetised in this venal, late-stage capitalist culture. Until being not always fantastic at playing football stops paying off economically for the club – and I’m not sure it ever will – there is absolutely no incentive for anyone to get any better at Old Trafford; indeed you could argue that it is important that they don’t.

This is the new normal. It’s weird. It’s wrong. This is the modern world.

Get used to it.

