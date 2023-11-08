Martinelli runs Sevilla ragged as Arsenal pass another Champions League test with flying colours

Mikel Arteta might have assembled a squad full of Champions League virgins, but his players – in particular Gabriel Martinelli – are definitely built for the biggest stage in club football.

Sevilla travelled to the Emirates on Wednesday night woefully out of form, with three wins in 16 matches this season. Their only win since beating Almeria on September 26 came against a sixth-tier side in the Copa del Rey. So, yeah, they have been a bit rubbish and the change of head coach last month has not helped.

Even if Arsenal were heavily fancied to beat their Spanish counterparts, this is the Champions League and a club does not accidentally find themselves playing in the Champions League. Mikel Arteta’s men should have won more comfortably in Sevilla a fortnight ago but were caused a few problems by a side with some very dangerous players – mainly Youssef En-Nesyri.

Diego Alonso has plenty of experience in his squad, with 182 Champions League appearances throughout his starting XI in north London. Arsenal’s Jorginho has played in the competition 41 times, Kai Havertz on 39 occasions, and Gabriel Magalhaes six, but they were the only Arsenal starters with experience in the competition before the opening three matches this season. That little sprinkle of European know-how has made Arsenal’s young squad well-prepared for the competition, where these players belong.

Going into the match, Declan Rice was the one I thought would get praised heavily. He has shown in his short time at Arsenal that he is built for this sort of atmosphere and he did again on Wednesday night, but it was the Gunners’ two wide men who really stepped up against Sevilla, particularly Gabriel Martinelli.

The first half was as comfortable as they come for Arteta and his players. The hosts had 72 per cent possession, six shots to the visitors’ zero, 88 per cent pass accuracy to 70 per cent, and these statistics flattered Sevilla, who would have been as well telling an anonymous Youssef En-Nesyri to play centre-back.

Arsenal opened the scoring with a beautiful sequence of play. Rarely is a ‘second assist’ awarded by Opta but I get the feeling it would have been given to Jorginho for his defence-splitting through ball to Bukayo Saka, who played it perfectly across goal for Leandro Trossard – who was filling in up front with Eddie Nketiah and hero of the reverse fixture, Gabriel Jesus, injured.

Juanlu Sanchez had a torrid time trying and failing to stop Martinelli from making a mockery of him. Thankfully for Juanlu’s Sevilla teammates, the Brazilian winger’s final ball down the line was lacking. But this was an extremely confident performance from the man who made his Champions League debut in Seville, scoring the opening goal on the night.

There was a tactical tweak from Sevilla at the break, with Juanlu moving a bit further up the pitch and Loic Bade being given more one-v-one duties with the on-fire Martinelli.

Although the visitors grew into the game possession-wise, they failed to make any penetrative passes or attempt to get En-Nesyri involved and were fittingly punished by Arsenal’s two flying wingers.

Martinelli beat the defender to the ball to play Saka through on goal, cut in on to that beautiful left foot to slot it past Marko Dmitrovic and make it two goal contributions on the night.

Juanlu, on a booking for nailing Martinelli, would have been the most relieved man in the stadium when the Arsenal star took to the bench after 81 minutes. It probably should have been Saka protected and given a rest with the game pretty much over, and obviously the England international landed awkwardly in the first play following the change. Luckily it did not end his night. Well, not for another few minutes when he sat on the turf to limp off.

Individual performances aside, that is two out of two home performances in the Champions League under Arteta that Arsenal have passed the test with complete ease and while the opposition were hardly contenders for the competition, the Gunners barely put a foot wrong across 180 minutes, which should not be taken lightly. PSV could not create anything on matchday one and Sevilla’s performance was arguably even more underwhelming.

The Lens loss aside, Arsenal have looked like Champions League veterans, when they are anything but. William Saliba, Declan Rice, Benjamin White, Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard, and Gabriel Martinelli are all very comfortable playing at this level and the level of control and maturity from Arteta’s players is a sign that they can compete for the big prize, even if Manchester City are regarded the big favourites to win it all.

The Emirates being a fortress will be huge when it comes to the knockout stages, as will the likes of Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jesus, Jorginho, and Havertz, who have all reached the latter stages of the Champions League. Arteta’s recipe is a nice one and Arsenal are now one game away from confirming their qualification for the last 16.

