The Arsenal trolls could not have asked for a better outcome on Tuesday. As if a penalty shootout defeat to League Two Fleetwood Town wasn’t enough, the Gunners’ answer to Lionel Messi was then shown a red card for violent conduct before being given a send off by his own manager as he trudged from – of all places – Highbury. Bliss.

It was a naughty tackle by Harrison Neal; a classic ‘let the kid know you’re there’ scissor challenge that’s broken legs before.

But that’s no excuse for Dowman’s reaction, however soft his kick in response is perceived to have been, particularly after Mikel Arteta’s pre-game warnings, which he appeared to remind the teenager on the touchline before confirming a focus on controlling “emotions” in his post-match interview.

“It was something that we discussed before the game,” Arteta said curtly when asked what he said to Dowman as he walked past him towards the dressing room.

“We knew when we prepared the context of the match, we were very clear on the things to expect, the things that emotionally we have to dominate,” he added.

Paul Merson couldn’t believe Arteta’s reaction to a “16-year-old kid” and reckons it should have been an “arm round the shoulder” moment. But there’s also an argument for young footballers – particularly ones already forecasted to go right to the very top of the game – needing some tough love.

Dowman is probably less likely to act in such a petulant manner again after a cold stare and some hard truths from a manager we suspect can be more than scary when he wants to be.

Shouldn’t we expect petulance from a child? The two words go together like salt and pepper or law and order. But someone playing senior football should behave like a senior footballer and nothing about how Dowman plays the game suggests he’s anything other than worthy of sharing the field with his Premier League-winning teammates.

He’s a superstar in the making who will learn from this mistake and may end up thanking Arteta for giving him a metaphorical kicking far more egregious than the one he was sent off for.

When put to him that Dowman’s sending off looked harsh, Arteta said: “I haven’t seen it with the camera. You can’t really see what happens. The decision was made by the referee and that’s it.”

That’s not it though. Arsenal have appealed the decision which will see Dowman miss their next three games, against Liverpool (A), Hull (H) and Newcastle (A), at quite possibly the worst time with Bukayo Saka, Christos Tzolis and Noni Madueke all currently out injured.

READ: Mikel Arteta reaction to Fleetwood defeat ‘sums up’ Arsenal boss in shock absence of ‘true colours’

Dowman was dismissed for violent conduct, which according to the laws of the game is when a player “uses or attempts to use excessive force or brutality against an opponent when not challenging for the ball… regardless of whether contact is made”.

There was obviously intent on Dowman’s part. If his leg hadn’t been pinned there would have been a more obvious kick. And so, he attempted to use excessive force and wasn’t challenging for the ball.

It’s a clear red card. The referee knew it, Dowman knows it, Arsenal know it and former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher has made his decision.

When asked if he thought Arsenal’s appeal would be successful, Gallagher told Sky Sports News: “I don’t, because of the aggressiveness of Dowman, and you can see the intent. I think it will fail.

“He knows what he’s doing. He almost brings his knee up in a kicking action.”

It’s an appeal in hope rather than expectation that Arsenal feel compelled to launch because of the injury crisis they find themselves in. Dowman will serve a three-match suspension and will spend it under orders from Arteta to think long and hard about what he’s done.

READ NEXT: Max Dowman debate rumbles on: Should grown men kick children?