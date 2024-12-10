Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham all scored in the same game for the first time to lift Real Madrid away from Champions League elimination.

The beautiful dream is over. Real Madrid are clear of the Champions League elimination places and normality has been restored insofar as normality puts Aston Villa and Brest among European football’s five best teams.

It was touch and go for a tantalising period of time as Real stumbled through increasingly damaging defeats to Lille, AC Milan and Liverpool to flirt with an early exit from a format designed specifically to prevent such elite embarrassment. And they barely merited this rejuvenating victory over Atalanta. But surely from here Real cannot fail.

It might not be a widespread problem but it has become difficult to watch this team without hearing Rio Ferdinand providing a two-word backing track throughout.

Kylian Mbappe follows a sumptuous first touch with a wonderful finish to open the scoring. Ballon d’Or.

Sead Kolasinac randomly rampages through and is vaguely clipped by Aurelien Tchouameni in the area, with Charles De Ketelaere despatching the penalty into the top corner. Ballon d’Or.

Vinicius Junior capitalises on a lucky break with a ruthless strike. Ballon d’Or.

Jude Bellingham opens up a fraction of space with a feint and sweeps his effort past the keeper. Ballon d’Or.

Ademola Lookman reprises his match-winning role from the Europa League final of Man Who Hits Football Really Sodding Hard. Ballon d’Or.

Atalanta contrive to barely give Lookman another meaningful touch in the ensuing half an hour spent searching for an equaliser, until suddenly his skill and cross creates a chance Mateo Retegui misses from about three yards out. Maybe not Ballon d’Or.

It is always fairly weird to see Real engaging in anything resembling backs-to-the-wall defending but that is how this curious and absorbing game reached a pulsating climax. Atalanta had twice as many shots as their visitors, including seven without reply from the 72nd minute to full-time.

Lazar Samardzic’s introduction on the hour shifted momentum inexorably in their favour and Lookman was the game’s best player but Real eventually did what they always do in the Champions League: just enough.

The BMV initialism has performed appropriately below market value since being formed in the summer but this was the first match in which every member of that triptych scored. It rather summed up Real’s defence of this European crown that such a moment was soured by an injury to at least one of them: Mbappe was substituted at half-time and Vinicius looked barely half-fit.

Bellingham continued his personal run of scintillating form, that collective Liverpool no-show being the only one of his last seven Real appearances in which he has neither scored nor assisted after a stunted start to the season.

But after those three freak minutes in which he and Vinicius maximised their opportunities, Real were made to look decidedly ordinary once more. It came down to individual brilliance: Atalanta’s openings fell to Kolasinac, Retegui and Matteo Ruggeri and it ultimately showed as things became more frantic.

This is not a vintage Real side. Not yet. Even here when Mbappe, Vinicius and Bellingham underlined their excellence it was never really as a team. Things have still not clicked and mounting injury problems have exposed some uncomfortable weaknesses.

But this is a phenomenal Atalanta side, victory over whom is a mightily impressive feat which should not be understated. If this is Real still nothing close to their full potential then it is a foreboding sign ahead of their usual stride into imperious form.

