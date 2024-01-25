Mykhaylo Mudryk shows no progress at Chelsea while the rest develop under Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino is starting to get a tune out of the vast majority of his young Chelsea squad. But Mykhaylo Mudryk has been there a year now and shows no sign of progress.

Cole Palmer stands alone as the only Chelsea signing by Clearlake and co. to have proven beyond doubt that he was worth the outlay. Of the 24 other signings, including several we are yet to see in Chelsea blue, some we have seen far too little of, many that we have seen all too much, a few we would question the signing of, but more who are starting to look as though they’ll come good, Mykhaylo Mudryk is being left behind as a player yet to show any progress whatsoever.

“It was an unnecessary risk to have him on the pitch. That is why we changed it,” Mauricio Pochettino said having been asked why Mudryk was hooked at half-time in Chelsea’s 6-1 win over Middlesbrough, the yellow card providing useful cover for what the Chelsea manager may otherwise have had to admit: Mudryk was terrible.

He completed one of three dribbles, made ten passes, lost possession four times and spent most of the time not making the runs Thiago Silva and Enzo Fernandez were pointing out to him. In football IQ terms, Mudryk wears the dunce’s hat.

Most of the other players who have thus far failed to live up to their price tags are showing signs of improvement under Pochettino, or at the very least appear to know what’s expected of them, but Mudryk continues to float through games like a ten-year-old pondering their favourite dinosaur.

As a footballer Mudryk is a hodgepodge collection of stunted skills and physical attributes that he consistently fails to make good use of. And while that’s not a particular problem in and of itself – the same is true of many raw talents who have arrived in the Premier League, who have taken time to settle before becoming world-beaters – the worry for Pochettino and Chelsea will be that he lacks the comprehension to improve.

This project – focused on young, talented footballers growing together over the next five, six, seven years under a manager hired with that purpose in mind – relies on the players being coachable, and Mudryk won’t get close to what is as high a ceiling as any player at Chelsea if he fails to take on board instructions to help him adapt to the club and the Premier League.

Our perception is at odds with the reports of Pochettino, who said back in October that Mudryk is “so clever” before revealing what may in fact be the problem if it’s not been remedied in the meantime. The Chelsea boss – using the crossbar challenge as a learning tool for the Ukrainian – said he was focused on increasing Mudryk’s “confidence” rather than giving “advice about how to move between the lines or one versus one.”

That advice is clearly now required, because while other young members of the squad look – for want of a better phrase – to be finding themselves in a Chelsea shirt, Mudryk remains lost. His struggles are in stark contrast to Noni Madueke on the opposite flank.

“The difference is he did what we needed,” Pochettino said, referring to Madueke’s personal development after he came off the bench to win and convert the crucial penalty against Crystal Palace. But he could just as easily have been comparing Madueke with Mudryk. “They need to show me I can trust them, mentality is important,” Pochettino added, and there’s little doubt which of the two wingers has the stronger mentality. Mudryk would not have taken that penalty.

Madueke, Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, Levi Colwill and Cole Palmer have all improved as the season’s progressed, with Pochettino’s methods starting to bear fruit with them individually and the group as a whole. But while they progress, Mudryk stagnates.

He’s very nearly doubled his career appearances in his year-long stay at Chelsea. Spending £88m on a player who had played under 50 games of football at senior level was extraordinary. But the surroundings are no longer alien to Mudryk, and because there have been so many expensive signings who have failed to hit the ground running at Stamford Bridge, price-tag pressure on him hasn’t been as great as it may otherwise have been.

Mudryk is inexperienced and needs time to develop, as they all do. We don’t expect him to be anywhere near his peak, but we should have seen some upwards progress in a year.