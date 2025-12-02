Newcastle United appear to have cocked up with another transfer as they have ‘agreed’ to offload a ‘complete package’ for a cut-price fee…

The Magpies had a nightmare in the summer transfer window as they were put in their box by Alexander Isak and several Premier League rivals.

Isak eventually leaving Newcastle for an elite club was inevitable once he realised his potential at St James’ Park and his insistence on a move to Liverpool set Eddie Howe’s side on a dark path in the summer.

Liverpool’s British record signing got what he wanted in the summer, but this only came following a prolonged and messy saga that was a bad look for all parties.

Newcastle became increasingly resigned to losing their star man as the summer went on as they turned to replacements, though they were turned down by most of their top targets in forward areas and elsewhere.

Liam Delap, Joao Pedro, Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha, Hugo Ekitike and James Trafford, to name but a few, were among those to turn their noses up at Newcastle in the summer as the PIF-backed club endured a demoralising few months.

It somewhat came together for Newcastle in the final days of the window as they sold Isak for £125m and replaced him with Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa. One player has surpassed all expectations and has been sensational, but the less said about the other the better.

Malick Thiaw has been another really good signing for the Magpies, but it is still hard to shake the feeling that they wasted a large portion of the Isak money on Jacob Ramsey and Anthony Elanga, who have only been bit-part players after being bought for overinflated fees.

And Newcastle also dealt with William Osula’s situation poorly…

The 22-year-old has potential, but was considerable levels below Isak in recent seasons, so it was puzzling that Newcastle refused to give the final green light for him to join Aston Villa or Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer in a deal worth £30m, a fee certainly higher than his true market value.

Osula’s performances at the start of this season justified Newcastle’s decision to retain him as he shared the load with Woltemade and took his overall game to another level.

This sparked praise from Howe in October. He said: “The next step was for Will to try and play regularly, so that was the aim [with the Frankfurt move], especially with us bringing two strikers in.

“Obviously, it didn’t happen – and much to our relief it didn’t because Yoane picked up an injury and Will is vitally important.

“We believe in his talents. He’s got speed. You could see that when he came on the pitch the other day.

“He’s quick, athletic but, through his continued attitude to training, he’s got a better know-how and nous in terms of how to manage game situations.

“He’s benefited from that and coming on the pitch looking like the complete package.”

Osula has become an important player for Newcastle and his stock has certainly risen in recent months, so why on earth have the club reportedly ‘reached an agreement’ to offload him for a lower fee than they would have got in the summer?

A report from Sky Germany claims: ‘There is a basic verbal agreement with the Danish striker, who still wants to move to Frankfurt.

‘Eintracht Frankfurt is considering a winter loan (fee: approximately three million euros) with a subsequent purchase option of 20 million euros. However, the transfer also depends on the Magpies’ owners.’

As the report indicates, there is still time for Newcastle to pull the plug and it would be another terrible look for their board if they do not because the supposed figures for this deal make little sense given what has happened since the £30m summer deal collapsed.