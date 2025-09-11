Newcastle United have put Nick Woltemade in a very difficult position, as proved by the boos he received during the international break…

Woltemade had a role in this summer’s biggest transfer saga, as his record £69m move to St James’ Park on August 30 opened the door for Liverpool to sign Alexander Isak on deadline day.

With Woltemade and Yoane Wissa, Newcastle felt they had found suitable replacements to fill the void left by Isak, though it was far from an easy road to landing those two forwards.

The Magpies were battered from pillar to post in a traumatic summer window by Isak and Big Six rivals as their desperation got out of control amid their failure to land top targets.

Moves for Liam Delap, Joao Pedro, Benjamin Sesko and Jorgen Strand Larsen, to name but a few, failed before Newcastle finally settled on Woltemade as a long-term Isak replacement.

By that point, Newcastle’s hierarchy were willing to move heaven and earth to sign a striker and they paid a far greater price than Bayern Munich were willing to pay to land Woltemade, while they also had their pants pulled down by Brentford for Wissa.

Woltemade has immense potential, but he is also severely lacking experience, and there was a hint of what awaits him at Newcastle during the international break as he was booed by his own supporters when exiting the pitch during Sunday’s 3-1 win over Northern Ireland.

Subsequently, former Germany international Marcell Jansen has defended Woltemade, who was booed because Newcastle “overpaid” to sign him.

“I was ashamed in the stadium when Woltemade was booed,” Jansen said on the Copa TS podcast.

“I knew it wasn’t just because of his performance; he was just as good or weak as others and initiated the opening. But that sends the wrong message; I don’t think that’s good.”

He continued: “Dissatisfaction and even critical reporting is great and right, but booing someone like Woltemade is so typically German, because he cost so much money… The boy played for (Werder) Bremen, came to (VfB) Stuttgart on a free transfer, and delivered a sensational performance for our under-21 team; he’s one of us.

“Because they (Newcastle) are now overpaying him, the boy can’t help it.”

Especially for a player with as little experience as Woltemade, a big-money price tag is a heavy burden that can weigh them down.

Newcastle’s overpayment has placed unnecessary pressure on Woltemade, who will be over-analysed at every turn as critics wait for him to cock up. It’s the harsh reality of football, but it means it is a massive ask for the striker to eventually live up to his price after many better and more experienced players have failed.

So, it is at least one positive for Woltemade that he is to be guided by Eddie Howe, who has already made a sensible decision regarding the striker.

“The smile you see on his face in all the pictures is a reflection of who he is. He seems very comfortable in his own skin,” The Athletic’s George Caulkin said.

“They do not want to demand too much of him from the start. They want to ease him in.”

This “easing in” process should give Woltemade a more comfortable settling-in period, but it will not be long before he’s thrown to the wolves as we discover whether he will thrive or sink.