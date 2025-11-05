It was one cock-up after another for Newcastle United in the summer as Eddie Howe’s side wasted the Alexander Isak money on two overly expensive flops…

Newcastle United had a chastening summer as they were put in their box by Isak and the Premier League Big Six.

The dragged-out Isak saga certainly played a significant part in their woeful window, as they could not go all-in on signing a striker or two to replace him until they knew for sure that they would receive £125m+ for the man-child intent on joining Liverpool.

But Newcastle need to take at least equal blame, as the long-term absence of a sporting director made things very messy as the PIF regime became a laughing stock.

The Magpies grew increasingly desperate the longer Isak remained in the building, as they were beaten to most of their top targets and rivals capitalised on their fragility to force bids for players that were beyond market value.

Still, perhaps more by luck rather than good judgement, Newcastle appeared to stumble to a positive window; they got their Isak money at the eleventh hour and finished on the podium of our biggest spenders in Europe ranking to seemingly build a stronger squad ahead of another season in the Champions League.

READ: ‘How sh*t must Newcastle be’? Even Eddie Howe agrees that was their ‘worst’ performance yet



But it’s since been proven that they were definitely among the summer transfer window’s biggest losers.

Newcastle have been marred by inconsistency and continue to struggle with double game weeks, with Howe’s team sitting the same number of points above 18th-placed West Ham as they are adrift of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Sunday’s defeat against West Ham, and particularly the manner of their performance, was a new low for Newcastle, who are feeling the effects of their summer woes.

There have been positives as Nick Woltemade has surpassed all expectations to seamlessly replace Isak, while Malick Thiaw has quickly cemented himself as one of the Premier League’s standout centre-backs.

Though this is where the good news ends for Newcastle, who have wasted most of the Isak money on overvalued flops.

MORE NEWCASTLE UNITED COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Nuno buys time and shows West Ham roadmap to survival as Newcastle fade away

👉 One per club: Big Eight stars most likely to leave in January, including Kovacic, Jesus and Richarlison

👉 Predicting where every PL boss will be in five years: Guardiola on the golf course…



Bought for £55m, Anthony Elanga has so far proved to be a significant dud, with the former Manchester United winger without a goal involvement in 10 Premier League games and 15 matches overall.

Elanga was signed as an upgrade on Jacob Murphy, but he’s quickly fallen behind his teammate in the pecking order at Newcastle and he can have no complaints.

The 23-year-old was superb for Forest last season, but he was playing in a side that was perfectly suited to his pace on the counter-attack, while he was clinical in front of goal by exceeding his xG.

But this did not make him worth £55m, and especially not to Newcastle, with the speedy winger’s flaws laid bare while playing in a more technical side.

There are also concerns about Jacob Ramsey, who has flattered to deceive since joining Newcastle from Aston Villa in a £43m deal.

The Magpies needed to strengthen in the attacking midfield department to take some pressure off their star players; Ramsey is a talented footballer, but he too is without a goal involvement for his new club and he was dragged off at half-time in his only Premier League start against Leeds United.

And there is also the troubling Yoane Wissa situation, with the £55m striker enduring an Isak-esque rough start at his new club after taking drastic measures to force a transfer.

Without even playing for Newcastle, Wissa has annoyed Alan Shearer by aggravating his knee injury while on international duty, so he already has making up to do ahead of his long-awaited debut.

It’s little wonder that the Magpies have declined this season and look a far cry from the side that qualified for the Champions League last season, with their immense wealth yet to be maximised.

READ NEXT: Premier League winners and losers: Caicedo, Wolves, Rice, Farke, Liverpool, Frank, Emery and more…

