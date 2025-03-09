We can’t ignore that Bournemouth are in a mini wobble that has turned legitimate top four hopes into an outside chance – but by god, some of the football they play on their day is brilliant.

Andoni Iraola’s side took just 20 seconds to confirm they were going to be firmly the better team against Spurs. Within four minutes, they should have been two goals up after their press twice forced the hosts into giving the ball away just outside their own box. Guglielmo Vicario saved both efforts; they should really have been converted.

Milos Kerkez was brilliant in winning the ball on the edge of his own third and driving up the pitch before playing an inch-perfect cross to the back post for Marcus Tavernier to slide home for 1-0.

A wonderful second goal – a flowing team counter-attack that ripped Spurs to shreds – was ruled out for an unnecessary offside, but Evanilson soon made it 2-0 for realsies. With Bournemouth also hitting the stanchion, Tottenham could not have complained if it had been five or six.

That it ended up 2-2 was utterly bizarre, owing everything to a mis-hit Pape Sarr cross flying into the top corner and Kepa Arrizabalaga being an absolute moron, flying off his line to bring down Son Heung-min when the forward looked to be going nowhere. The South Korean watched Kepa dive the wrong way then calmly passed his penalty into the net.

Despite what the scoreboard said, though, nobody who watched the game could be in any doubt about which side had been on top. Bournemouth were not just the better team, but incredibly well-drilled off the ball and scintillating on it.

Despite the result, Iraola’s stock keeps on rising. In normal circumstances, he would feted for the next big job going. But in this case, that next move is far from obvious.

If Bournemouth’s rise up the table had come 12 months sooner, he would surely be talked about as a potential successor to Jurgen Klopp. Had Pep Guardiola not decided to extend his stay at Manchester City, would they be sniffing around? And Mikel Arteta is in an immovable position at Arsenal.

Aston Villa have been slightly disappointing in the Premier League this season, but Unai Emery has more than enough credit in the bank to earn another season. And would a move to Tottenham or Newcastle be appealing if neither is at least in the Europa League next season?

The most obvious Premier League destination, perhaps, would be Chelsea, should they go through another bad spell and decide to bin off Enzo Maresca. But Graham Potter is just one of a long line of managers to serve as a warning about going to Stamford Bridge.

Which raises another question for Iraola to ponder. Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo’s spell at Spurs sits alongside Potter’s at Chelsea as a reminder that the grass is not always as green as the dollar bills that make up a nominally bigger club’s budget.

The top end of the Premier League has become far less entrenched since the monstrous rise in TV money that kicked in around the beginning of this decade, after all. Look at Newcastle two years ago. Look at Villa last year. Look at Nottingham Forest right now.

That may put Iraola in a similar (albeit lesser) position to Xabi Alonso last season: a young, up-and-coming manager with good reason to feel he still has more to achieve at his current club, and thus no need to rush such a big decision.

Iraola will surely have no shortage of offers, but Potter and Nuno both show that choosing the right move is more important than just taking the first big offer that comes along.

Until then, Bournemouth fans look set to continue having an awful lot of fun.

