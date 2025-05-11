Nicolas Jackson stupidity aids Chelsea but Newcastle win ugly in huge Champions League boost

We have been staunch defenders of Nicolas Jackson on these pages throughout his time at Chelsea. We’ve waved away doubts over his finishing and ability to be The Main Man for the Blues in the belief that he’s a far better footballer than he’s made out by his critics while pointing out the joy his chaotic style provides. But we can’t excuse his nonsense here.

St James’ Park may well have been the setting of his final game as the first-choice No.9, as his truly moronic decision in the 35th minute put paid to his season, quite possibly Chelsea’s as well, and likely made up the minds of club chiefs (if they were as yet undecided) to bring in a more reliable option to lead the line this summer.

There had already been a couple of fouls given against Jackson in his battle with Sven Botman, and whether that rubbed the striker up the wrong way or he’s just a bit dim (we suspect the latter), he ran at Botman under a high ball, looked at the defender once to see where he was, a second time to ensure his shot would meet its target, and then forearmed him with not insignificant force in the face.

Amid some very strange analysis from Ally McCoist, which boiled down to “I know he elbowed him the face but I’m not sure it’s an elbow in the face”, John Brooks was asked to review his yellow card decision and gave Jackson his marching orders.

Andoni Iraola described Tyrone Mings’ similar challenge on Saturday which broke Alex Scott’s jaw as “very violent”; more so than Jackson’s we would suggest. But while we agree with the Bournemouth boss that Mings probably “knew what he was doing”, we can’t be sure, as unlike Jackson, there was no blatant look straight at the target.

Chelsea were second best. Sandro Tonali gave Newcastle the lead in the second minute, bobbling Jacob Murphy’s cross – to make it a scarcely believable 20 G/A Premier League season for Murphy – over Robert Sanchez at the back post having won the ball himself, as he continued to do throughout the first half for Newcastle. He was everywhere.

Harvey Barnes and Alexander Isak missed half-chances for the hosts, but such was the sway in Newcastle’s favour in that opening period, it never felt as though missed opportunities would come back to bite them. Chelsea offered next-to nothing. Until Jackson saw red.

Pedro Neto saw a decent chance blocked before the break and then Enzo Maresca’s decision at half-time to bring Reece James on at right-back and move Moises Caicedo into midfield saw ten-man Chelsea take control.

Newcastle still had chances: Bruno Guimaraes should have done better from a tight angle after a lovely Murphy dink, a combination of poor decision-making and a lack of quality when it mattered from Barnes cost them on several occasions, while Isak’s dip in form continued.

But Eddie Howe cut a concerned figure on the touchline as a criticism frequently aimed at Newcastle, that they can’t put their foot on the ball and manage a game when required, was borne out here.

Chelsea will feel their football in the second half merited a point. Nick Pope was forced into two excellent saves: the first from the indefatigable Marc Cucurella after a decent move; the second a fingertip over the bar from Enzo Fernandez. And captain James will go to bed thinking about his header six yards out in the 88th minute that he got too much on to put over the bar.

But heads held high for outplaying a rival with ten men counts for nothing and while this was far from the dominant performance it perhaps should have been from Newcastle, after Bruno Guimaraes’ deflected shot secured victory in the dying moments, as Man of the Match Dan Burn said after the game “at this stage we don’t care”.

It’s massive win for Newcastle and a big blow for Chelsea, who will now surely need to beat Manchester United at home and then Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on the final day to qualify for the Champions League.

And while they were arguably better without Jackson here, and may feel after what he did they’re better off without him anyway, the concern – as has been the case all season – will be whether they can turn big chances into what are now bigger goals than ever.