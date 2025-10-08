Nottingham Forest appointing their ‘long-term target’ to replace under-fire Ange Postecoglou feels pretty likely for three reasons…

Postecoglou faces a fight to avoid having the shortest managerial reign in Premier League history amid a dire winless start at Nottm Forest.

His seven games in charge in all competitions have returned five losses and two draws, with Sunday’s one-sided 2-0 loss at Newcastle United leaving Forest only a point clear of the Premier League relegation zone.

This marks a huge fall from grace for Forest, who were one of last season’s surprise packages in the Premier League as they went from a relegation contender to qualifying for Europe under Nuno Espirito Santo.

A major internal fallout involving Nuno, Evangelos Marinakis and Edu made his position untenable as the former Spurs and Wolves boss was sacked after Forest’s first loss of the 2025/26 campaign against West Ham.

Despite leaving on a sour note, Nuno did a lot right at Forest, and there was no major fix required for his successor. Therefore, it is baffling that Marinakis opted to appoint Postecoglou to oversee a significant shift in playing style in the middle of a season.

Marinakis and other Forest chiefs really should not be surprised that Postecoglou has had such a poor start, but the outspoken owner is not known for being reasonable, so the new boss is already on borrowed time.

The controversial Forest chief will no doubt become trigger-happy if/when their relegation fears worsen with Premier League games against AFC Bournemouth, Manchester United and Liverpool approaching, while Postecoglou is already the favourite to be the next manager sacked.

With that, Forest are already being linked with a wide range of potential replacements, including Oliver Glasner, Graham Potter and even Rafael Benitez, but their ‘long-term target’ is Fulham’s Marco Silva.

This is according to The Daily Mail, who have claimed that Silva has been ‘lined up’ by Forest as they ‘weigh up whether to sack Postecoglou’.

The same report claims Forest are ‘unlikely’ to appoint Silva mid-season as they would need to pay to secure his services, but they may have little other option should their woes under Postecoglou continue.

TalkSPORT, meanwhile, says Silva is at the centre of Nottm Forest’s ‘back-up plan’ as his future is ‘back in the balance’.

The report claims:

‘TalkSPORT understands the Portuguese features prominently on Nottingham Forest’s wanted list if they decide to call an early halt to Ange Postecoglou’s tenure. ‘Silva led Olympiacos to the Greek title in 2016 under Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis and the pair have maintained a good relationship.’

And it does only feel like a matter of time before Silva joins Forest.

Firstly, this is because Silva is reported to maintain a ‘good relationship’ with Marinakis following their time together at Olympiacos and you presume that very few managers can say the same thing after crossing paths with the Forest chief.

Also, Silva is one of four Premier League managers in the final year of his contract, so he is certainly a gettable option for Forest and stands out as a credible target due to his great work at Fulham.

Finally, there is a slim possibility of Silva penning an extension at Fulham as he has often spoken negatively about their transfer activity and lack of ambition, so he will likely be looking for more backing at his next club.

Silva could move to a club that’s lower in the Premier League if he leaves Fulham for Forest, but the latter club are certainly ambitious in the transfer market and has a higher ceiling than his current club.

