Oliver Glasner ‘mitigates for loss of Eze and Olise’, and that was key for Crystal Palace

Oliver Glasner wasn’t in charge but it felt like he was, and Crystal Palace got a point without Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze. Mitigating for their loss was key to his appointment.

The perception of Crystal Palace for a long while now has been that if their best one or two players are kept quiet they don’t stand a chance. Wilfried Zaha was the man; now Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise are the men. Without them, Palace carry a fraction of the threat.

Just as Tottenham are lacking without James Maddison or Arsenal miss Bukayo Saka, naturally Palace won’t be as good without their best players. But the key difference, keenly felt by the fans under Roy Hodgson, is that other teams can manage the absence of their stars because the style of football they play isn’t entirely dependent upon them.

Ben Davies and Emerson Royal filled the boots of Destiny Udogie and Pedro Porro for Spurs against Wolves and struggled, but Ange Postecoglou’s refusal to waver from his philosophy means there’s no doubt in that squad as to what he wants them to do, and chances are the next time Davies and Royal feature they’ll do better.

According to The Athletic, one of the reasons why the Palace bosses took to Glasner in his interviews was because of the way in which he detailed how he would ‘mitigate for the loss of Eze and Olise’.

And though Glasner wasn’t officially in charge of Palace’s trip to Everton, it was a display which featured more than a sprinkling of his ethos, and should fill the fans with great hope for a future in which ‘The Crystal Palace Way’ will mean something other than giving the ball to one of the good ones in the hope they do something extraordinary.

As outlined by Jesse Marsch in the Sky Sports studio before the game, Glasner has developed his own 3-4-3 system featuring three centre-backs “forward defending”, which means engaging with and following opposition atatckers when they drop to receive the ball, and being aggressive in the tackle to win it before finding a member of the front three with the first pass.

Marc Guehi was injured for the trip to Goodison Park but will be well suited to such a role, alongside Joachim Andersen and Chris Richards, who stepped in to win the ball ahead of Dominic Calvert-Lewin on a number of occaions before setting Jordan Ayew, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Odsonne Edouard on their way.

That trio certainly benefited from playing vertically and sticking closer together, as is Gasner’s wont, not creating a myriad of clear-cut chances, but enough to suggest it’s a system that will work in time, and though we’re at risk of hypocrisy here, will work better with the better players that Glasner will have at his disposal when they’re fit and firing.

The key moment in the game arrived by virtue of their proximity to each other, with Edouard getting the flick on, Mateta holding the ball up and Ayew smashing it into the far corner. Three previously very distinct footballers suddenly appeared to be functioning as a whole.

Jordan Ayew celebrates goal for Crystal Palace.

The wing-backs will be key and January addition Daniel Munoz looks so conspicuously well suited to Glasner’s style that it has us questioning whether the full-back was signed with a view to the manager’s imminent appointment. Munoz got seven goals for Genk this season before joining for £7m and showed on Monday just how comfortable he is on the front foot. More so than Tyrick Mitchell on the other side it’s fair to say, with the 24-year-old likely needing to develop that side of the game to keep his place in the team, or at least unleash it having kept it so firmly under wraps.

Adam Wharton, another January signing, was brilliant, and also looks as though he’ll thrive in the new system, which will see him operate as one of two number sixes in the middle of what Marsch called “the net”, also featuring the three centre-backs and three forwards, who all remain within the width of the centre-circle for the most part as they look to win possession and get the ball forward as quickly as possible.

The Athletic reports that ‘efforts to hire Glasner intensified in January’, which suggests those winter window additions may well have been with the Austrian’s appointment in mind. They seem too perfect for that not to be the case.

The barrage of Everton crosses into the box proved too much for Palace in the end, and Amadou Onana equalised, but it was a game of great promise for the Eagles fans, who watched a depleted side play with a style that worked on its first outing and looks as though it will continue to work, with or without the players they will hopefully no longer be wholly dependent on.