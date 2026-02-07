Cole Palmer scored yet another first-half hat-trick for Chelsea while Viktor Gyokeres’ Arsenal role was realised and Chris Sutton witnessed “the worst piece of defending I’ve ever seen”.

Arsenal 3-0 Sunderland: Super-sub Gyokeres eases nerves until next week

After Kai Havertz spurned a decent chance within the first 30 seconds there was a whole lot of huffing and puffing from Arsenal – well-renowned huffers and puffers these days – as the increasingly common nervy mutualism between the fans and players at the Emirates took hold.

The opening goal came from nowhere but was the latest example of the class Martin Zubimendi possesses. A hard, low strike to beat Robin Roefs at his near post from the edge of the box, was reminiscent of goals a similarly artistic Spanish midfielder might have scored for Arsenal in the noughties, and indeed more regularly for Chelsea later on in his career after a Barcelona sojourn.

It did little to settle the nerves as Sunderland continued to give as good as they got, before super-sub-in-the-making Viktor Gyokeres came on to secure all three points, falling over (he loves that, doesn’t he?) as he forced a shot through Roefs having been picked out by Havertz to score his first, before Gabriel Martinelli put the ball on a plate for him to net a very welcome brace.

Being nowhere close to their best and beating Sunderland 3-0 is very Arsenal and a very good omen.

READ MORE: 16 Conclusions from Manchester United 2-0 Spurs: Frank sack, Romero sale, Carrick appointed

Bournemouth 1-1 Aston Villa: New Semenyo scores as Villa escape with a point

Excuse our insightful analysis, but Morgan Rogers hits it bloody hard, doesn’t he? Jadon Sancho teed him up excellently with a neat dribble and pass in behind, and Rogers then did what looks like a ‘f*** it’ blast but is definitely actually more of a cultured smash from a hugely talented footballer to give Villa the lead.

They were fortunate to go in ahead at the break through having scored from one of their two shots while Bournemouth failed to find the net from 13 attempts, and the hosts got what they deserved soon after half-time thanks to the new Antoine Semenyo and what Chris Sutton described as “the worst piece of defending I’ve ever seen” from Lucas Digne.

It was good from Rayan, who picked the ball up on the wing and drove at Digne, before cutting inside him and driving his shot inside the near post. Digne just stood there and let him go past him in what genuinely looks like he’s doing some sort of comedy bit.

Villa missed the chance to go above City and now trail Arsenal by nine points, but should feel as though they escaped the Vitality Stadium with a point rather than seeing this as two points dropped.

Wolves 1-3 Chelsea: Palmer makes history as Rosenior wins four from four

It took Chelsea 11 minutes to get a touch in the Wolves box after an impressive start for the home side. But the very first time they ventured into the final third the Blues won a penalty, thanks to one of the daftest challenges you’re ever likely to see from a footballer as Matt Doherty legged Joao Pedro up as the striker was dribbling harmlessly away from goal. Wolves then capitulated.

Unperturbed by his teammate’s seemingly unassailable bid to claim the d*ck of the day trophy, Yerson Mosquera contrived to concede an even more ridiculous penalty 20-odd minutes later, as the centre-back waited for Pedro to get into the box before putting two hands in his back to push him over.

Cole Palmer converted both, one in either corner as he sent Jose Sa the wrong way to bring up 50 goals in 114 games for Chelsea to go with his 31 assists, before making it 51 by completing a hat-trick a couple of minutes later as he drove Marc Cucurella’s low ball into the box into the roof of the net. That’s three first-half hat-tricks for Palmer at Chelsea, more than any other player in Premier League history.

Wolves were much improved after the break and deserved to reduce the arrears through Tolu Arokodare while teenager Mateus Mane raised his stock once again ahead of what could well be quite the summer bidding war for his services through another mature, exciting display.

Four wins from four Premier League games for Liam Rosenior, whose gift may actually be as good as his gab.

Burnley 0-2 West Ham: In-form Hammers hunting Forest down

Mateus Fernandes and Crysencio Summerville have been West Ham’s standout performers in what is now a run of three wins in four games to drag Nottingham Forest into the relegation battle.

They combined wonderfully for the opener at Turf Moor, with Fernandes bursting through midfield before playing perfectly weighted through ball with the outside of his foot to Summerville to speed onto and dink the outrushing Martin Dubravka. Each of them showing why the chances are they will be playing top flight football next season no matter how successful they are in aiding the Hammers in retaining their Premier League status.

READ MORE: West Ham stars reassigned as contract clause guarantees relegation exodus

Taty Castellanos then got off the mark in the Premier League with a Proper Striker’s Goal, directing El Hadji Malick Diouf’s wicked cross past Dubravka with his head and that was enough to bring West Ham within three points of Forest and surely condemn Burnley to the Championship.

The only question for the Clarets will be whether Scott Parker will still be in charge when they go down. The mood has turned very sour indeed at Turf Moor after 16 games without a win and 22 without a clean sheet, which is the worst run across the top-five leagues.

Fulham 1-2 Everton: Dewsbury-Hall stars to turn game for the Toffees

The game to miss on paper turned out to be a bit of a doozy featuring clearances off the line, great saves, the woodwork being struck as though it was being aimed for, an own goal each and a standout performance from Dewsbury-Hall, who scored the equaliser following some great work from Mykolenko down the left and appeared to have a hand in everything good about Everton.

Tyrique George also impressed as a fellow signing from Chelsea as David Moyes’ side won the battle of the mid-table to move seventh.