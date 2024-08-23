Mauricio Pochettino has a few things to sort out as USMNT manager if his appointment goes through, not least poaching some talents from England and beyond.

As Mauricio Pochettino prepares to take charge of the United States men’s team, the former Tottenham and Chelsea boss will find a deeper-than-ever pool of American talent at his disposal.

Improved coaching, scouting and facilities in US soccer are major drivers in the nation’s developmental uptick over the past decade. And a wide-open pathway to Europe for the best American youngsters has raised the level of tactical and technical ability of the USMNT’s top prospects.

Another determining factor in the increased depth of high-quality players Pochettino will oversee has been US soccer’s ability to convince dual nationals to pledge allegiance to the Stars and Stripes.

Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson was born and raised in England, likewise Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, while Yunus Musah and Folarin Balogun both represented the Three Lions at multiple youth levels.

It’s not just England who have lost talent tugs-of-war with the USMNT either. Full-back Kristoffer Lund was a Danish under-21 standout before committing to the States at senior level. Berlin-born Heidenheim midfielder Lennard Maloney previously played for Germany’s under-20s. And 15-cap Real Betis midfielder Johnny Cardoso grew up in Brazil.

With a World Cup on home soil fast approaching and a big-name manager installed, can the Pochettino-led USMNT persuade more multi-nationals to join their ranks?

Here are five US-eligible players Poch should try to poach.

MORE ON POCHETTINO AND THE US FROM F365

👉 Man City 14-year-old among teenage USMNT prospects for Mauricio Pochettino

👉 Pressing, pace and fast-tracking youth: what a Pochettino USMNT might look like

Luca Koleosho

Born in Connecticut, developed into a top soccer prospect in Spain, playing for Italy at international level and currently thriving in England’s second tier – Burnley’s Luca Koleosho lives an eclectic existence.

The 19-year-old left-winger joined the Clarets from Espanyol last summer and caught the eye in the early weeks of the Lancashire club’s Premier League return last season, only for his debut campaign in England to be cut short by injury.

Now back to form and fitness, Koleosho looks set to be a key asset in the Championship for Scott Parker’s promotion chasers, scoring last weekend in a 5-0 thrashing of Cardiff.

With a Nigerian father and a Canadian-Italian mother, the US-born forward almost literally had a world of options when it came to choosing which nation to represent. After appearing for the States as an under-15 and being called up by Canada at senior level, he plumped for the Azzurri last year and has since turned out for Italy’s under-19s, under-20s and under-21s.

Crucially, though, Koleosho has not yet made a senior international debut, meaning he’s a prime candidate for a Pochettino poaching.

Obed Vargas

Obed Vargas joined the Seattle Sounders’ academy as a 14-year-old and, now 19 and a first-team regular at Lumen Field, his progress has been rapid ever since. But the Alaska-born playmaker had to plough a seldom-trodden path to MLS stardom.

“There was no other player that had ever made it from Alaska that I’ve seen, so there wasn’t really a pathway to follow,” Vargas told MLSsoccer.com. “It kind of just happened and I opened the doors as I went along.”

The teenage midfielder made seven appearances on the Sounders’ run to CONCACAF Champions League glory in 2022 and his development has continued apace ever since. A fixture in the Seattle midfield, where he sits deep and conducts play, he has already made more than 20 MLS starts this term.

And in May, despite the fact he is most often deployed to shield the backline and orchestrate attacks from deep, he was unleashed forward to score his first goal for the club, a spectacular curling effort against the Philadelphia Union, struck from the left corner of the penalty area.

Vargas represented the United States at under-23 level as recently as last year. But in May he switched allegiance to Mexico, turning out for El Tri’s under-20s.

“The thought process was simple for me: It’s the team I grew up watching,” Vargas said. “It’s a way for me to honour my family, my culture. My whole family is Mexican. So it was just the team I grew up watching, the team I feel the most love towards.”

Can Pochettino help Vargas feel the love for the USMNT at senior level?

READ NEXT: Chelsea star hits out at Mauricio Pochettino after poor season by issuing damning tactics verdict

Noel Buck

One of the rising stars of MLS, the USMNT are in serious danger of missing out on a game-changing talent in New England Revolution midfielder Noel Buck.

The 19-year-old from Arlington, Massachusetts, was a star of the Revs’ academy before making a senior breakthrough and becoming the club’s second-youngest-ever scorer in the 2022 season.

Last term, the teenager shone with increased minutes at Gillette Stadium, making 22 starts, with five more appearances off the bench.

Buck has all the tools to develop into a star modern midfielder, demonstrating supreme athleticism, outstanding ball-striking technique and an understanding of the game beyond his years, enabling him to operate in multiple positions around the middle third of the pitch.

Despite being born in the USA, Buck has thus far chosen to represent England, the nation of his father’s birth, at youth level.

“I feel like [the USMNT hasn’t] really given me the time of day to be completely honest,” Buck said of his decision to play for the Young Lions. “And when I get called to an England camp, you know, it’s an honour for me.”

Christian McFarlane

Christian McFarlane only broke into the New York City FC first team in June, but the 17-year-old appears on a fast track to stardom.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Basildon-born left-back will soon be here-we-going to Manchester City, having previously turned down offers from Brighton and multiple Bundesliga clubs. FIFA rules would preclude any trans-continental switch for the youngster until he turns 18 in January next year.

McFarlane has already racked up 13 appearances for England’s under-17s, including four starts at the European Under-17 Championship earlier this year. But, having lived in the States since he was three years old, the NYCFC defender has dual US-British citizenship and represented the Stars and Stripes at the under-16 level.

Snaring the allegiance of a future Manchester City star would be a huge coup for the Pochettino-led USMNT.

Mauricio Isais

Left-back Mauricio Isais made waves in Liga MX as a teenager with Pachuca, making his first-team debut as an 18-year-old in a title-winning season for Los Tuzos before establishing himself as a key starter for the side the following term.

Now 23, he recently joined Leon, with whom he had a loan spell earlier in his career, after a brief stint with Toluca.

The 6ft 1ins defender has played eight times for Mexico’s under-23s and was called up to the senior squad for a series of preparatory friendlies ahead of the last World Cup, but he was never called from the bench by then-manager Tata Martino.

Born in Texas but raised in Mexico until returning to the US with his family in his mid-teens, Isais remains uncapped at the senior international level.

“I’m not committed to anyone right now,” he told ESPN last year. “I’m just focused on my club right now, doing things right. Whatever comes, I’ll see what happens.

READ NEXT: Aaronson takes first step on long road to Leeds salvation after letting ‘hero’ status slip with miss