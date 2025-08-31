West Ham United proved against Nottingham Forest that having more defenders doesn’t necessarily mean better defending, after Graham Potter’s back four kept a well-earned clean sheet in a vital victory.

After conceding 11 goals in three defeats, Potter went into West Ham’s fourth game of the season under severe pressure, similar to the pressure Ruben Amorim is under at Manchester United.

Pressure on Amorim has been relieved for now after a 3-2 victory at home to Burnley, and in a much more testing fixture, Potter needed a big performance and to avoid defeat at the City Ground.

In an attempt to change his side’s fortunes, the former Brighton and Chelsea head coach changed his system, reverting from a back five to a back four. That meant no wing-backs and only two centre-backs on the pitch, and with fewer defensive players on the pitch, the Hammers actually appeared competent defensively. Despite presenting opportunities to Nuno Espirito Santo’s men from set-pieces, they seemed far more comfortable defending what has proved to be an early-season Achilles’ heel.

Konstantinos Mavropanos and Max Kilman were partners in a back four despite operating in a back five throughout the majority of their respective careers, and there was also a lack of defensive-minded midfielders on the pitch.

In fact, Guido Rodriguez was the only one in the squad, and he didn’t come on. James Ward-Prowse partnered Tomas Soucek in the middle of the park, with Lucas Paqueta and new signing Mateus Fernandes in more advanced positions. Niclas Fullkrug again led the line and Jarrod Bowen was here, there, and everywhere.

Bowen, so often the only positive for West Ham, opened the scoring with a splendid finish on the spin on the edge of the box. He was assisted immediately by substitute Crysencio Summerville, whose impact off the bench was the difference and exactly what this team has been crying out for in their opening three matches.

Shortly after assisting Bowen, Summerville won a penalty after some sloppy play from Murillo, bursting through and getting tripped up by Ibrahima Sangare. The spot-kick was coolly finished by Lucas Paqueta, meaning the two players who linked up for the club’s biggest goal in their recent history scored the goals to give Potter until after the international break.

With Potter buying himself some much-needed time, the narrative of the Premier League sack race has flipped, with Nuno now facing down the barrel. Not because he’s doing a bad job, but because his relationship with Evangelos Marinakis is reportedly on the brink.

The Portuguese will rue the lack of cutting edge before West Ham’s opener, with Callum Wilson rubbing salt in his wounds in stoppage time to hand the visitors a convincing 3-0 win. It was an even first half, but in the second period, Forest were on top, pushing and pushing with cross after cross. That was until Bowen’s opener against the run of play completely knocked the stuffing out of the hosts.

It was then all West Ham, who were good value for the three points. There was a confidence about them when leading and Summerville was the true difference-maker with his outstanding pace and dynamism. Those are two things this Hammers team severely lacks and even just one player of that ilk turned the screw, and should influence some deadline day business to add some more excitement to a pretty stiff squad.

Speaking of transfer business, Paqueta’s goal gave him the chance to express his desire to stay amid interest from Aston Villa, among others. After converting his penalty, the Brazilian imitated being on the phone, threw away the imaginary phone, grabbed the West Ham badge and gave it some lovely kisses.

If he’s able to kick on from this, a Hammers side we have been fearing for should have enough about them, with Bowen incapable of doing everything by himself. And Summerville’s fitness will be key. Seriously, he showed everything that West Ham have been missing this season in a mere eight minutes plus stoppage time.

There were key tactical changes made by Potter, but sometimes getting a game-changing attacking player back on the pitch is all that’s needed. And it was his substitutions that ultimately won the game.

The change in formation helped in terms of defensive stability, while simultaneously making West Ham more dangerous on the break and more controlled in midfield. And then his substitutes helped see off a tired Forest side, with Wilson and Summerville introduced at the same time.

It was an impressive performance and one that could see Nuno leave Forest, thanks to his deteriorating relationship with the club’s owner. It’s not been a good weekend for him and an absurd decision feels inevitable.

