Long throws ‘bore’ Jamie Carragher and that’s fine. We’re all different. Maybe the novelty will wear off, but we’re quite enjoying their resurgence. But particularly some of the woefully inept attempts at defending them.

Around Brentford’s win over Newcastle, Carragher gave an insight into how the Magpies attempted – and failed – to counteract the threat of Michael Kayode’s catapult.

“We asked Eddie Howe about it before the game and they had a little tactic they set up,” said Carragher. “Nick Pope, we know, is one of the biggest goalkeepers in the Premier League.

“The tactic from Eddie Howe and the goalkeeper was to have his goalkeeper not play as a goalkeeper but almost help his defenders to come and head it. He was almost like an outfield player who can use his hands. He is not on the goal-line, he is not protecting the goal.”

What Newcastle have invented there, Carra, is a goalkeeper. Have we really got so muddled with the goalkeeper’s role that genuinely insightful pundits like Carragher don’t recognise one when he comes for high ball? Or at least attempts to.

Newcastle had a tactic of using Pope to deal with Brentford’s long throws, it didn’t work.

Actually, the confusion is understandable. Back in the 1980s, when the long throw was as common as it is once again, men were men and goalkeepers were goalkeepers. It was a simpler time. But in the years since, keepers have gone from being shot-stoppers to sweepers then all the way to play-makers. Now, the journey has taken something of U-turn, but long after we lost sight of where the journey began.

We might say the same about centre-backs. Not many take pride in heading bricks like they used to. Maybe that’s no bad thing. But defenders and goalkeepers – especially goalkeepers – certainly have to adjust to what is becoming the new normal once more under the high ball.

It isn’t just long throws, the frequency of which have gone up from 1.5 per game last season to 4.1 this term – a rise of 173%. It’s set-pieces of all varieties, and if the number of crosses continues to rise, it’ll be raining size 5s soon in open play too.

It’s little wonder so many keepers look lost under a high ball these days. They haven’t trained for it. Certainly not like they used to when the job spec focused on stopping shots and catching crosses. As the game moved towards a shorter, more intricate build-up, it made complete sense to prioritise other facets of the position. In the same way they must re-adjust now.

It was not that goalkeepers simply stopped facing high balls; there was also a shift in the approach to dealing with those that kept coming. The influence of foreign goalkeeper coaches coincided with more stoppers staying where they are, reacting on their line to what followed rather than act proactively to deal with a problem before there was one. The bonus to that approach: you can’t cock-up the catches you don’t come for.

So now, from staying deep and cosy to once more being expected to dominate their boxes, keepers are going from one extreme straight to the other. Which, inevitably, will lead to mistakes and performances like Pope’s at Brentford.

And that is fine. It has to be. Just like keepers have to be permitted the odd stray pass while they pretend to be Pirlo, they cannot be expected to come and claim everything with a perfect success rate. Firstly, because if the fear of failure is so great, only the very few psychotic ones left will ever leave their line. And secondly, because dealing with high balls is actually bloody hard! The combination of timing and strength required, the necessary speed of thought and movement, you cannot cheat. It is much easier to simply stay at home.

But opponents are bringing the fight to goalkeepers now in a way the current generation have not been subjected to. Look at corner-kicks; goalmouths are more crammed than rush-hour Tube trains. Actually, you’re far less likely to get felt up or pickpocketed on the Underground.

At every level, from all types of set-pieces, keepers are being surrounded, grabbed, pinned and blocked. Standing on toes, grabbing arms, undoing glove straps… it’s a jungle in there.

And no longer can referees be relied on for any level of protection. Yes, goalkeepers enjoyed better security than presidents for a while there – probably when they needed it the least. Now, though, having gone from clamping down on contact in the box on set-pieces, some officials without the aid of VAR admit now – with the volume of balls going into the box – it’s almost become a penalty-area purge. Especially when it comes to blocking, there is simply too much going on to pinpoint any one individual offence. So almost anything goes.

Some goalkeepers will revel in that and come out fighting. But those who do not cannot allow themselves to be the helpless victim.

Carragher pinpointed Pope’s unholy-high start position for Brentford’s throws. He’s right, it could be with the first ball in mind. But to avoid being boxed in on the line, it might also be a ploy to leave space to retreat towards when the ball is played.

It is different on corners. If you leave your space, it won’t be vacant when you want to return. Under an in-swinger, all you can do is stand your ground and fight for the first contact. Some keepers prefer a minder; others would rather take care of themselves, but so often those who go it alone become completely fixated with the personal attention at the cost of losing focus on everything else around them.

Then it becomes about attitude, bravery and determination. Who most wants to put their head or hands on the ball? More often than not, it is as simple as that, regardless of how ingenious the routine may be or however structured the defensive shape. Come late, come fast, come hard.

Goalkeepers being dominant in the air is hardly revolutionary so we needn’t pretend it is, but it may be unfamiliar to many among the current generation of top-level stoppers. They need to catch on quick.