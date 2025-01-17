Not really that big, as it goes. More of a Medium Weekend. But we’ve still got weary Arsenal v weary Villa on Saturday evening, which should be adequate.

Game to watch: Arsenal v Aston Villa

Feels like the first round of matches in a while without an obvious stand-out blockbuster, but this Saturday evening headliner should just about suffice.

Arsenal, like many other teams right now, aren’t quite firing. They have a lot of players injured, and the ones who aren’t injured are mainly really quite knackered. It was the Gunners’ good fortune that on Wednesday night they played a Spurs team for whom that is just even more true, and one of the ropier NLDs we can remember went their way. They needed it after a damaging draw at Brighton and the FA Cup misfire against Manchester United.

This one is likely to prove rather tougher than a 2-1 win over Spurs that was less hassle than the scoreline suggests. Villa have had their own tricky moments this season but appear to have recovered their composure now and have started 2025 with three straight wins in all competitions.

While Villa may have only sporadically hit last season’s Premier League heights as they balance the extra difficulty posed by juggling Champions League commitments – which return next week – they remain very much in contention for another stab at the Big Cup next year. Fifth place is likely to be enough this season, and there just two points ahead of Villa we find a stuttering Chelsea in danger of returning to incoherent type as they come under serious pressure from below.

Team to watch: Man City

Some of that pressure comes from Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, who remain resolutely incapable of getting out of their own way.

Consecutive wins over Leicester, West Ham and Salford may have been both welcome and necessary but they could only ever tell us so much about how solid the foundations of any possible City fightback this season might be. The late collapse against Brentford in midweek suggested not that solid.

While the ever-delightful British tabloid hackosphere try to decide these problems might all be down to Bloody Women, Typical, Guardiola himself must focus on a vital run of games over the next month or so. After Sunday’s trip to Ipswich, City face uncomfortably important Champions League games – mortifying, given the gentle task qualifying for the knockouts ought to be in the new format – against PSG and Club Brugge as well as league games against Chelsea, Arsenal, Newcastle and Liverpool.

They really could do without any nasty surprises at Ipswich. And we don’t mean Ed Sheeran interrupting post-match interviews for no apparent reason.

Player to watch: Alexander Isak

The Premier League’s form striker has now scored in eight straight league games going back to November as well as the 2-0 Carabao win at Arsenal.

His midweek brace in the 3-0 win over Wolves took him just one behind Erling Haaland and three behind Mo Salah in the scoring charts.

Isak’s performance against the Gunners was inevitably and instantly held up as compelling evidence that the Swede is precisely the kind of goalscoring superstar Arsenal currently lack. There’s no doubting the soundness of that particular argument, with the caveat that Isak is precisely the sort of player most clubs are missing.

The only pure striker outscoring him is Haaland, and by only a single goal from 27 more shots and two extra appearances. Throw in Isak’s five assists compared to Haaland’s one, and you have a compelling case for Isak to be considered the Barclays’ best striker this season.

He’s certainly the best right now with those 11 goals in his last eight league games. The links with a move away from St James’ Park are inevitable and loud, but Newcastle are right to consider him pretty much unsellable. It’s no criticism to suggest Newcastle would have almost zero chance of replacing him adequately no matter how much the fee swelled the coffers.

Manager to watch: Ange Postecoglou

Those irritating, silly and avoidable defeats earlier in the season are starting to look like they might have more consequence than just seeing Spurs drift out of European contention.

Manchester United and West Ham have both recognised they’ve got themselves in relegation trouble this season, and both those clubs are now above Spurs in the table after changing managers. Ange Postecoglou is lucky that Daniel Levy is copping a lot of the flak, while the cups could yet save the Spurs manager too.

But Spurs’ league season has reached such a state of woe after a run of one win in nine that Postecoglou can’t even fully focus his energy on the cups and Europe because a relegation fight is not yet off the table.

Even more to the point, he can’t really rotate his squad much even if he wanted to. The previously excellent Dejan Kulusevski has shown clear and understandable signs of tiredness in Spurs’ last few games, while Dominic Solanke too is in clear need of a rest that isn’t coming. And how long can Spurs’ admittedly top-tier group of teenagers continue to shoulder unreasonable shares of the club’s burden?

Just about the only positive to find about Spurs’ league season right now is that they have at least ticked off two of the top four having played (and lost) twice against both Newcastle and Arsenal.

But that only helps if you get results against the lesser teams. And Postecoglou hasn’t really been doing that. He needs to start, and Everton would be as good a way as any to help keep further upcoming six-pointers against Leicester and Man United becoming too pointy altogether.

Football League game to watch: Cardiff v Swansea

Cardiff go into the South Wales Derby against mid-table Swansea just a point and a place above the bottom three and looking to arrest a six-game run without a home league win since beating Norwich back in early November.

The Bluebirds have, though, made a decent enough start to 2025 and are five games unbeaten in all competitions including FA Cup success against Sheffield United. The new year hasn’t yet been as kind to their neighbours, who were well beaten in the FA Cup by soon-to-be Championship colleagues Southampton and have also suffered a 4-0 league defeat to Portsmouth this year.

European game to watch: Atalanta v Napoli

Third meets first in Serie A, with leaders Napoli looking to extend a five-match winning run and gain a measure of revenge for a shocking 3-0 home defeat to Atalanta in the reverse fixture back in November.

That thrashing came in the middle of an 11-game winning run that propelled Atalanta to the summit, but they’ve since drawn their last three games against Lazio, Udinese and Juventus to slip below both Napoli and Inter.

There’s a big gap to Lazio in fourth, but if Atalanta’s ambitions remain loftier than just securing Champions League football next season then a return to winning ways appears a must here.