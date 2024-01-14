Premier League’s ‘worst’ Calvert-Lewin over FFP sanctions in problems for Sean Dyche and Everton

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is the Premier League’s worst finisher and missed *the* big chance of the game against Aston Villa. He’s a bigger problem than the FFP sanctions for Sean Dyche.

There may not be a better goalkeeper in one-on-one situations in world football than Emiliano Martinez. Randal Kolo Muani knows that painfully well, and now so too does Calvert-Lewin. Even so, as was the case in the last minute of the World Cup final, the Peter Schmeichel of his day shouldn’t have been given a chance. Kolo Muani had to score. Calvert-Lewin had to score.

Had it been Erling Haaland or Mohamed Salah running through against almost anyone else, a goal would have felt inevitable, and you would still fancy them against Martinez. Brilliant though he is, the odds are heavily stacked in favour of a striker of such repute in those circumstances. Had it been Calvert-Lewin against a bog-standard keeper, while hats wouldn’t be hung on him, there would be more expectation than hope. But in Calvert-Lewin vs Martinez, the striker/goalkeeper one-on-one odds were entirely flipped. A save was the most likely outcome.

It was a lovely bit of movement from the Everton striker to beat the offside trap, dropping deep before spinning in behind Aston Villa’s very high line, and a perfect pass from Arnaut Danjuma with the outside of his right boot. Calvert-Lewin did everything right until the final moment. It’s not easy to run from halfway quickly enough to prevent the defenders from becoming a factor. He got into position, had the ball out in front of him on his favoured right foot. When we say he had to score, we mean once he had done all the hard work.

Faced with a goalkeeper like Martinez, a striker has to do something a bit unusual. We don’t mean R9 stepovers or a scoop over his head. Just lift it slightly, maybe go through his legs, or go round him. Roy Keane very much enjoyed Martinez turning his back on Calvert-Lewin to run back towards his own goal in preparaton for the save, which admittedly had many of the earmarks of a blooper video with Benny Hill music played over the top of it. But it was in fact evidence of a goalkeeper in absolute control of the situtation; getting himself into the best position to make the save, and saving it.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin misses chance for Everton.

Calvert-Lewin crouched with his head in his hands after the miss, and – mainly because of the unmistakable Goodison Park groans in every instance – the rest of his 60 minutes felt as though it featured miscontrols and bad decisions exclusively.

He had 18 touches, the fewest of anyone, made eight passes, the fewest of anyone, and six of those eight were with his head. His four losses of possession was the game high at the point he was replaced by Beto and the one-on-one opportunity was his only shot.

It’s a game that will serve to further cement his position as the Premier League’s worst finisher and increase calls for Beto to be given a run in the team ahead of him. It’s now ten games and nine starts without a goal for Calvert-Lewin, who was once above opposite number Ollie Watkins in the England pecking order, laughable though that seems now.

Watkins’ goal contributions tally of 17, which sees him third behind Mohamed Salah (22) and Erling Haaland (18), still stands after he endured a frustrating afternoon. But you would have put your money on him scoring the big chance of the game, and his value to Villa this season compared to Calvert-Lewin’s to Everton is almost certainly the starkest difference between two sides that play very different football but are pretty evenly matched in most aspects of the game aside from scoring goals.

Everton have conceded one more goal than Villa, who have created 43 Big Chances to Everton’s 40. But Unai Emery’s side have scored 43 goals to Everton’s 24. Take Calvert-Lewin and Watkins’ contributions out though and the difference would be just five.

It’s now one point from the last four for Everton, for whom high-priced lawyers to contest the FFP points reduction feels more necessary than it was deemed a month or so ago. But a striker like Watkins over Calvert-Lewin would be worth even more than ten points to them. Probably just buy one in January, guys…