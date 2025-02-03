Chelsea won but were far from convincing and Enzo Maresca needs to have a long hard think about Reece James, who in one shocking moment showed he’s still not really returned.

When Chelsea were second and In The Title Race, talk of them being serious challengers fell down through the lack of a world class goalkeeper and a solid centre-back pairing. Nicolas Jackson was finishing chances, Cole Palmer was being Cole Palmer and both Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez were displaying form worthy of their extraordinary price tags.

The other doubt centred around their inexperience, which can bring about dips in form like those being experienced by the aforementioned, the damage of which is usually limited through having a world class goalkeeper and a solid centre-back pairing. Without that safety net, Chelsea’s slide into Premier League mediocrity was always in the offing.

Robert Sanchez was replaced by Filip Jorgensen in goal, but passed the calamity baton to Levi Colwill, whose clanger at the end of the first half had been coming, not just in this game but for the last few weeks, with his apparent desperation to appear composed far greater than his desire to defend properly.

He got away with one misplaced pass before his costly one straight to Jarrod Bowen. Colwill cried foul for the second having been incredibly fortunate to be awarded one for the first and continued to complain after Bowen had rolled the ball simply past Jorgensen, through pure embarrassment.

It was so, so weak from a guy who was and is supposed to be the future for Chelsea’s defence but who consistently produces performances unworthy of that billing, frequently seen here losing battles of strength to Bowen, which just shouldn’t happen.

Enzo Maresca’s side were nowhere until West Ham scored, drifting aimlessly through the game as they did in defeat to Manchester City and have done in many others, with the team seemingly requiring a collective slap to wake them out of whatever funk has taken hold of them since mid-December.

A criticism frequently aimed at Maresca has been his inertia when faced with his side’s obvious struggles. He didn’t dawdle here, making four changes before the hour mark to turn the game around.

Pedro Neto came on for Jadon Sancho and scored the equaliser, smashing the ball through Alphonse Areola’s legs having followed in his excellent cross which led to pinball in the box.

He impressed in general, forcing West Ham defenders back with very simple but effective Get Ball, Run At Full-Back football, and looks to have a decent understanding on the right with Malo Gusto, who should be starting every game for Chelsea.

When Reece James landed awkwardly having challenged for the ball in the air in the first half we all expected him to make his well-hobbled path back to the treatment table. Fortunately not, but he’s playing as though he’s not yet returned from his last lay-off.

Previously a raiding full-back who outpaced and overpowered all who deigned to come near him, he’s now little more than a warm body filling a spot while wearing the captain’s armband. Being rinsed in a foot race with Carlos Soler provided a particularly shocking reality check.

We don’t remember the Hammers midfielder previously being heralded for the extraordinary relative speed he displayed to knock the ball beyond James on the wing, run off the pitch Gareth-Bale-Copa-Del-Rey-2014-style and continue barely challenged towards the Chelsea goal. James looked as surprised as we were.

Maresca has wisely been limiting James’ minutes, easing him back to action after his latest injury, but he must currently be doubting whether the 25-year-old will ever get back close enough to his peak to make him their starting right-back in what he hopes to be their future title challenges.

He has the luxury of having Gusto as a very accomplished alternative, who certainly has the speed and physicality James is currently lacking if not quite the end product – the Chelsea captain still created more chances (3) than anyone in the game.

Palmer’s deflected cross looped over Areola to hand Chelsea a very welcome win, just their second in their last eight games. But it feels more like a pause in their slide into mediocrity rather than evidence of their return to pre-Christmas form, with James’ place in the team one of many Maresca will be faced with in the coming weeks in a bid to stay in the race for Champions League qualification.