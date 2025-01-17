Arsenal v Man Utd was ‘unwatchable’ but even worse was TNT Sports pundit Rio Ferdinand trying his hand at some ‘toe-curlingly embarrassing’ interviewing.

It was a super busy football week. On the coldest night of the year there was plenty of football to see: the FA Cup at Villa Park on ITV with Pougars, Roy and Wrighty; Dortmund v Leverkusen; Larne v Cliftonville; Lazio v Como; or even Auxerre v Lille if you’ve a Ligue one pass.

But I opted for BBC Scotland‘s Hamilton Accies v Partick Thistle from an icy New Douglas Park where it was -8.3 and a cheerful Michael Stewart had a roll-neck on that was so big it looked like a neck brace and Leanne’s big coat suddenly didn’t look so big. A fan was topless but wore a balaclava in one of the night’s more radical fashion choices.

Everyone seemed in good if frost-frozen spirits with Jonathan Sutherland in a big wooly hat, looking like a human matchstick. Al Lamont commentated and they’d given Faddy a night off from his ceaseless football life as Marvin Bartley rode shotgun. You might remember him making 113 appearances as a defender for Bournemouth between 2007 and 2011 and playing 90-odd times for Hibs. They did an enthusiastic job which didn’t try to make out the game was something it wasn’t. At half-time they admitted it’d been poor, which was refreshing. There’s a good package from Brechin City, whose manager was splendid and semi-incomprehensibly Irish.

Checking out life at Villa Park found Graham Potter exuding I’m-that-neighbour-who-you-run-into-in-B&Q vibes that somehow looks out of place wearing West Ham’s insane clown shoes. By contrast, although the game occasionally exhibits more skill than the Scottish Championship, it is also more cautious and has periods where they’re just aimlessly knocking it around, meaning Dixon and Matterface talk a lot in lieu of anything happening. It’s curiously less competitive than the game in Scotland as well, which has an ace second half and finishes 1-2.

‘Saturday was football overload as I told Dawn I’d be watching a solid 10 hours right the way through to AC Milan v Cagliari on TNT. There’s a nice Accrington Stanley package on ITV and the inevitable 1989 advert, but fair play to them for not going heavy and cliched on it. Working the Liverpool game with a be-capped Pougers are Karen Carney and Robbie Fowler who now looks pleasingly middle-aged. And ITV makes a decent but ultimately dishonest stab at celebrating roots football and the third round of the FA Cup. Anyone can’t really beat anyone any more, as they assert. Reality has knocked the romance out of football from top-flight matches featuring behemoths, as much as the likes of Robbie would like to pretend that it hasn’t. It ends 4-0 and the pre-game, optimistic ‘anything can happen’ spirit feels badly punctured by reality, despite Accrington’s efforts; it’s even a bit embarrassing.

So with the cup game being so predictable, I head over to Sky to watch Ross County v Celtic, which is almost as predictable, albeit set in a nice place in a snowy, freezing Dingwall which was -14 overnight and -4 at kick-off. I used to cycle there in 1983-86 when I lived on the Black Isle, past the biggest patch of wild garlic I’ve ever seen, y’know.

Boydy is there. Of course he is, he’s omnipresent and is in a boisterous mood with Chris Sutton and Faddy on co-comm. I do enjoy their Scottish football regulars. They take community football seriously and never patronise it. Fair play to them for trying to make the best out of what will almost certainly be a Celtic win. They have only conceded four times in 21 games and run out 4-1 victors.

Then it’s over to Soccer Saturday. Lee Hendrie looks like Jack Frost, appropriately enough, considering the weather. The drama of the third-round day has been sacrificed like so much of football for TV and is now spread over four days in bits and pieces. Simon Thomas keeps it all bubbling over. For some reason, Sue Smith is elsewhere in the studio for the Bournemouth game, even though they have a Mike Dean-sized hole on the panel. The pundit energy is really flat. The top-flight sides all being at home robs every drop of excitement and unpredictability, making each contest rather dreary, though Plymouth’s win at Brentford was a tremendous rarity.

On to the Leeds v Harrogate derby with Jonathan ‘JP’ Pearce and Stephen Warnock. The BBC also had the decidedly unromantic and a bit pathetic Manchester City v Salford 8-0 massacre on the iPlayer, which was nearly a bloodsport and wholly unwatchable. Pearce is hugely experienced and I imagine is great to go drinking with. He’s more informal than most, especially on the radio where he is often hilariously self-deprecating, often co-opting his co-comm into his japes.

Leeds are making hard work of it, so I spent 20 minutes with Kelty Hearts v Stenhousemuir on Alba from New Central Park in Fife; obviously the commentary is in Gaelic but it’s a decent 3rd v 2nd game which finishes goalless. Stenhousemuir’s manager is former Everton man, Gary Naysmith, for where-are-they-now fans.

Back at half-time at Leeds there’s no studio, just goals from other games. I think this is the future as the amount of games expands on TV. There’s usually little that the commentary team couldn’t observe anyway and having a presenter and up to three pundits is bloated and usually worth little as they fill for 15 minutes between trailers or ads. A tight game finishes 1-0 to Leeds.

Finally TNT for the AC Milan v Cagliari game with Matt Smith and Adam Virgo who I saw briefly as a Celtic defender and is a welcome beta-male presence who doesn’t sound unlike Gareth Southgate and also worked the ITV Millwall game. Smith is basically a broadcasting legend who has been around, mostly on ITV (2001-2015), for years as a presenter doing four World Cups and three European Championships. Italian football on TNT couldn’t be said to be anything other than niche, but both as a presenter and newly as a commentator, he’s enjoyable, very much an independently released live EP on white vinyl, if you know what I mean. A patchy game ends in a draw and I enjoy some boiled eggs on rye toast, as you do. Tammy Abraham, so recently in England contention, missed a chance he should have scored and was largely peripheral.

On Sunday, after a halloumi and black olive tapenade sandwich for breakfast, I was ready for another nine hours of football, starting at a tedious Tamworth v Spurs. The BBC sent Guy Mowbray and Alan Shearer to the Emirates. Gary Lineker has a nice jumper on, I bet it was expensive and Micah looks like he’s going to burst out of his clothes. Arsenal v Man Utd’s first half is less fun than bursting your piles with a knitting needle. Unwatchable sh*te. Consequently, I missed the goals, maybe it got better, I came back on 80 minutes and they both still look as amateurish as Tamworth, worse if anything and were at the stage where the tedium was so extended that half an incident is portrayed as raw excitement by Shearer. Everyone said the second half was good, but then as far as I could see, Arsenal couldn’t even score from three yards. Fair play for Guy Mowbray for endlessly talking it all up. Man Utd won on penalties, but the viewers lost. Zirkzee does look like one of Hair Bear’s mates. I hope he’s got an invisible motorbike to take him to Serie A.

Aberdeen v Hearts was also largely really poor, unusually so. Moritz Volz (remember him?) is the co-comm for RB Leipzig v Werder Bremen which is where I take refuge from all this crapulence and is a much more entertaining 4-2 with Oli Burke scoring.

I devoured a battered pollock and sweet potato fries and then some dried apricots soaked in port, as you do, and made strong coffee to wake me up for Napoli v Verona on TNT with Adam Summerton and Nigel Spackman. An early goal for Napoli gets things off to a good start. The atmosphere is noisy and spirits high. The feeling is that it is a secret pleasure out of the glare and hype of English football. You feel like you are in on the secret. Summerton doesn’t have a high profile but is better than many who do. His work strikes an appropriate note, scattering informality with excitement. Enjoyable. Brilliant second Napoli goal from Andre-Franck Anguissa.

Jobi McAnuff and Curtis Davies did the ITV coverage of Millwall v Dagenham and Redbridge with Katie Shanahan. Straight from Sky’s EFL coverage. Jobi seems a rational pundit and has become an EFL expert with Curtis. They seem to come as a team. Shanahan has worked on all the channels, bar TNT. An ex-England hockey player, she was a good change from the more usual presenters.

A full midweek fixture list brought out the usual pundits on the usual channels. Is it my problem that I find everything Rio does on TNT is toe-curlingly embarrassing? His interview with Callum Hudson Odoi, who was wearing an ill-fitting tight tracksuit, pulled out of shape by a phone, was like biting a fork. Same as the one with Anthony Elanga. I think he’s trying to be something he isn’t and there’s more than a bit of ‘dad’s down with the kids, I’ve even got the lingo, bruv’ about it.

Nice to see film of Forest in 1977. I was 16 again. Gary Birtles and John McGovern bring back the memories with Fletch. Great stuff.

Tweets are pointlessly flashed up like it’s 2018, mistaking X for a platform of import as opposed to a bigoted hell-hole full of foetid people, shouting into a toilet and thinking the echo is the sound of approval and stupids who falsely equate the volume of their voice with their wit and intelligence – doubtless some old director’s groovy ‘interactive idea’. It looks really dated and should be dropped. It offers nothing.

Pre-game from the City Ground is spread out over an incredible hour and a half which makes it all a bit thin; the whole show is an energy-sapping four and a quarter hours. But the football was great!

Dundee v Celtic on Sky featured the usual team, tasked every time Celtic play with arguing that Celtic might get beaten even though they hadn’t lost to Dundee for 44 games. And it was thrilling stuff, especially the second half and a great 3-3 draw.

And we did it all again on Wednesday with another four-and-a-quarter-hour show on the NLD. Exhausting. Far too long to stay with, even for TV football compulsives like me. There’s something wearing about midweek games all being available. It is a little bit overwhelming. A Manchester United game on Thursday finished a tiring week of TNT Premier League coverage full of matey interviews, endless ‘this is the big one’ hyperbolic clips with commentators shouting and serious punditry conducted at a funny desk thing on the pitch by people in big expensive coats.

Whatever games you watched, it felt a bit like eating a big bowl of pasta without sauce. The same thing over and over and over again, so that by the end, you felt bloated and couldn’t eat pasta ever again.

