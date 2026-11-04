Michael Carrick must have wondered ‘is this it?’ as boos met the half-time whistle at Old Trafford on Tuesday, but an unforeseen and dramatic turnaround against Roma means he will be in charge for the visit of Aston Villa on Sunday, and maybe more Manchester United games beyond that?

Many assumed Carrick was done after the 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth at Old Trafford followed the 4-1 Champions League humiliation at the hands of Como.

Crisis talks between Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Jason Wilcox, Christopher Vivell and Omar Berrada granted him a stay of execution, thanks largely to disagreements over which manager they should target to replace him.

The blame for the 2-0 defeat to Chelsea could be laid almost entirely at the door of Lisandro Martinez, which meant no change of tack was necessary – they would wait for the international break.

Ratcliffe and co. may well have been preparing a statement after 45 minutes on Tuesday.

Matias Soule gave Roma the lead as a cross field ball sailed over the head of Ayden Heaven and found him in an absurd gap behind Diogo Dalot, before Soule enjoyed similar space to double Roma’s lead, with a scuffed clearance from Harry Maguire and a Heaven handball allowing Donyell Malen to score from the spot.

The fans were angry, if not in the least bit surprised by the disorder, and as chaos reigned on the pitch, green and gold balloons were waved in the Stretford End in protest, accompanied by songs targeting club executives and the owners.

The Man Utd players showed no little determination to turn the game on its head, and in a nod to what they achieved under Carrick last season, there was palpable passion from a group whose tools are evidently defective but are yet to be downed.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed that the win was “absolutely crucial” for Carrick and it would have been “really complicated” for the club legend to “survive” had they suffered another loss.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano continued: “This win means, first of all, one thing: Michael Carrick now continues his story as Manchester United coach. Michael Carrick will have more opportunities, including the next game.

“But for sure, the indication is that now Carrick will get more opportunities, and this game with Roma will help to build.”

It would have had to have been a defeat on the scale of Como for Ratcliffe to even consider swinging the axe before the Aston Villa game amid reports claiming the Man Utd chiefs are now deciding between Eddie Howe and Julian Nagelsmann as their next manager.

Although Newcastle would be due some compensation for Howe, both are without clubs and striking a quick deal for either shouldn’t be a problem, granting them a a good few days during the international break to get their bearings.

That’s if Carrick is given the old heave-ho, which is by no means decided according to Romano’s “opportunities”, plural, suggestion.

While we suspect most Man Utd fans accept that Carrick is not the manager to take them forward despite having much love and affection for him, a win over Aston Villa could change a few minds.

And even if it doesn’t, Ratcliffe and the other decision-makers will surely be weary of the reaction of an already furious and combative fanbase if they decide to sack a much-loved manager who’s just won two consecutive games. Those supporters need no invitation to voice their dissatisfaction.

In a way, victory over Aston Villa would be the worst possible result for Ratcliffe and INEOS, who would be faced with choosing between the immediate wrath of the Man Utd fans or delaying and quite possibly prolonging and increasing that anger by sticking with someone who’s plainly not equipped to manage their football club.

While we have nothing against the fine, historic and huge football club that is Aston Villa, particularly not their genius and handsome owner Nassef Sawiris, we hope they lose on Sunday, to ensure Ratcliffe is forced into that Sophie’s choice.