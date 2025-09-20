Three games to save Man Utd job? Chelsea could end Amorim in one…

When a manager enters ‘X number of games to save his job’ territory, he rarely emerges from it on firm ground. Ruben Amorim has reportedly been given the next three matches, but the first of that pre-Anfield run on Saturday feels more decisive than the two that may or may not follow.

United welcome Chelsea to Old Trafford on Saturday evening. Despite the sh*tshow that has unfolded since Sir Alex Ferguson left, the Red Devils have never lost to the Blues at home in the Premier League under all the managers that followed. Should Amorim become the first, the writing won’t be on the wall so much as highlighted in illuminous marker and ringed in red.

He could not claim to have not had the time to prepare for what’s coming. The slither of positivity, should you squint to see it, from their European absence was said to be all the time Amorim would have with his players on the training pitch.

United will have had Monday to Friday to work on the flaws ruthlessly exposed by Manchester City in the derby. As Amorim suggested, the Red Devils enjoyed more control at the Etihad than they have on most of their visits in recent years. The manager’s problem, though, is control means little without the moments. And the flaws they demonstrated at key times cannot really be fixed in a single working week.

That isn’t enough time to impart upon Manuel Ugarte, Casemiro or Kobbie Mainoo the freakish mobility necessary to cover all the ground required of midfielders in Amorim’s system. It is definitely not long enough to turn Bruno Fernandes into a No.6, not that any coach in their right mind should ever want to.

Nor is five days enough to give his players the confidence and technique necessary to make the moments matter. City, in both boxes, definitely did. Which leaves United’s belief in themselves, but more worryingly their manager’s methods, shredded before Chelsea turn up.

Fernandes was candid when after the derby, as ever, he faced the inquest interviews. The skipper admitted United were too easy to outnumber in midfield, especially when the centre-backs are not feeling ‘brave’ enough to jump out and help.

That would have been music to Enzo Maresca’s ears had the Chelsea boss not already spotted the bleedin’ obvious.

Maresca’s whole schtick is creating overloads in the exact areas the Red Devils are vulnerable. Without some tweaking to Amorim’s precious system, even subtly, it is hard to envisage how Cole Palmer won’t find the space to make United dance to his tune.

But Amorim will not change. We know that because he has freely told us so on a twice-weekly basis. And so defiant he has been over sticking to his principles, he would be harshly judged for changing them now by the exact people who have lobbied him to do so.

Chelsea, though, have yet to show the consistency that might have Amorim pre-emptively packing his bags before the weekend. They play in fits and starts, and while Maresca comes to terms with juggling his many, many players around a heavy workload – in stark contrast to United – there remains too great a difference between what they are capable of and what they often produce.

Their set up, while posing opponents many problems in possession, does offer up opportunities, especially on the counter. If United can muster up just a hint of the ruthlessness they have lacked so far this season, they ought to get the chances to showcase it.

Without that, and a midfield solution that no-one outside Carrington can foresee, Amorim might not make it to Brentford, let alone Liverpool.