There is so much to admire about Mohamed Salah the footballer but much more to question about Liverpool allowing their three best players to enter the final seven months of their contracts.

It is an incomprehensible position in which no serious football club should find themselves. Salah is at the top of his game and now publicly voicing his concerns over the lack of movement in contract discussions, which is a sign of pure frustration and disbelief, as well as a very clever chess move.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk join him as crucial Reds stars out of contract at the end of the season. Van Dijk turns 34 and Salah 33 in the summer but neither are showing signs of slowing down. In fact, the former might be better now than during the supposed prime years which came before an ACL injury.

Alexander-Arnold, meanwhile, has won everything there is to win at Liverpool and has over half a career ahead of him. You wouldn’t blame him for going to Real Madrid and putting his name in the Ballon d’Or conversation.

There feels like a quiet acceptance that Van Dijk will stay at Liverpool. There are not too many reports of a move elsewhere and the Reds would be extremely foolish to let him walk.

At the age of 32, many assume Salah has been demanding a long-term contract that likely keeps him at the club until he is 37 or 38 and seeking that sort of security is completely understandable, but The Athletic say he would even accept a one-year contract. He knows he has a good thing going, is completely focused on football, and wants to stay at Liverpool. Salah is the best professional in the modern game. What the f**k are Liverpool doing here?

From his statistics to his six-pack, it is evident how well Salah has looked after himself. That is what separates him from players like Eden Hazard, Alexis Sanchez and even Gareth Bale or Neymar; he cares about winning and being the best version of himself more than money, ego or golf.

We apologise for threatening a jinx, but his availability for Liverpool has been astonishing, and availability is among the greatest attributes any footballer can boast. Sure, ever-improving nutrition and a bit of luck plays a large part, but it is again testament to Salah. He has not missed a match under Arne Slot, missed seven matches through injury last season and was always available for Europa League group stage matches, which you might assume are beneath him.

MORE ON MO SALAH FROM F365

👉 Ridiculous Mohamed Salah stats show why Liverpool legend is Premier League’s best ever winger

👉 Lazy Liverpool and negligent Newcastle: Every Premier League club’s worst transfer mistake in 2024

👉 Liverpool Three among top 20 biggest stars out of contract in 2025

In 2022/23, he was rested once – for a Carabao Cup third round match – and played every other possible match. And in other seasons, the majority of his missed matches for Liverpool come down to his Egypt commitments or simply not being risked in the early rounds of cup competitions. He reached the final of the Africa Cup of Nations in 2022 and, looking at his injury history on Transfermarkt, he has missed 20 matches in five years for club and country and his longest absence is 25 days.

These players do not come around often. Not only does Salah know he has a good thing going, but Liverpool do too. Or at least they should.

There is risk involved in any contract, even more so with a player over 30. We have seen aging players accept monstrous deals to stay in England and seemingly turn rubbish overnight. Mesut Ozil signed a £350,000-a-week contract and Arsenal eventually terminated it. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is another who agreed an improved wage and seemed to lose his world-class ability overnight and left following a termination. Clearly neither Ozil nor Aubameyang were as committed to their craft as Salah.

There is zero chance Salah becomes another Ozil or Aubameyang. Ozil made the extraordinary look simple and was an elite playmaker, coming across as uninterested at times, but that was just his style of play; he was brilliant. Aubameyang was all about pace and finishing; maybe some of that speed left him in his latter years at Arsenal and he could not adapt his game.

Salah is still quick, but not as quick as he once was. So he has adapted. An aging body can frustrate players and hold them back, with many footballers still feeling six years younger in their mind. Cristiano Ronaldo can’t seem to fathom that he is in the best shape of his life but no longer as fast and sharp on the pitch. Salah is in the best shape of his life and is smart enough to realise he is nearly 33 and might need to change his ways, even a little.

We are not saying he is a completely different player, but with that minor loss of pace, his playmaking numbers have shot up. This is the main difference between him and those other players, especially Hazard, who is now 33 and playing in Soccer Aid.

Everything centres around Salah being the best footballer possible, winning more trophies, scoring more goals, winning more football matches. Liverpool need to get their finger out because they have the greatest Premier League winger of all time – who is somehow getting even better – seven months away from leaving for nothing.

READ NEXT: Top 10 Premier League free transfer blunders doesn’t yet feature Liverpool trio