Liverpool head coach Arne Slot proved that he’s a salty Jurgen Klopp regen with two stupid comments about Manchester United on Sunday…

Slot has been a media darling for most of his tenure at Liverpool and has been widely praised for his forthright assessments of games in front of cameras immediately after the final whistle.

However, cracks in his image are starting to appear as pressure mounts on the Liverpool boss amid a dire run of four straight losses in all competitions.

Liverpool’s mini-crisis before the international break turned into a full-blown crisis on Sunday afternoon as they were deservedly beaten 2-1 by arch-rivals Manchester United at Anfield.

Subsequently, Wayne Rooney has raised a worrying change he’s seen in Slot, who has been showing similar character traits to his predecessor, Klopp, when on the end of a disappointing result.

Klopp was the sorest of losers when things didn’t go his way and Slot stopped short of praising Man Utd by making daft comments about their playing style and Ruben Amorim’s decision regarding Benjamin Sesko.

“If you play United – who come here with a low block and playing a lot of long balls and you know that is going to be difficult as it’s not easy to play through them and you don’t get the chance to win the ball high up – and you concede after one or two minutes, it makes it harder,” Slot said.

“It’s always difficult to defend against a team that defends in a low block, that mainly plays long balls.

“But it makes it even more difficult when you go 1-0 down after one minute when a player of ours is on the floor.

“If you would have told me before the game that against the low block, against the team that plays so many long balls, we would have created as many chances as we did, I would not have expected us to lose this game of football.”

Before the game, Slot commented on Amorim’s decision not to start Sesko. He said: “We’ve seen Sesko play the last three, four, five or six times, but they go to Liverpool they change the line-up.

“That’s not the first where we’ve faced a team and they’ve done that.”

Starting with the long balls, Man Utd did play more than Liverpool (75-47) and their long pass proportion was 25.5% compared to 9.8% for their opponents.

But this is only an issue in Slot’s mind because his team came up short, having been outsmarted by Amorim and his team.

Put simply, Slot needs to focus on being better to quell the threat of Man Utd and other teams that have had success against Liverpool, with the Reds and their head coach made to look pretty inept by Amorim.

According to Opta, Man Utd’s ratio of long passes against Liverpool was their highest since the 3-1 win over Arsenal in December 2017, so this was a tactic deployed to increase their chances of success at Anfield, which is also the case with the rotation of Sesko.

Sesko being on the bench amid his strong form before the international break raised eyebrows, but this, like the focus on long passes, was an inspired decision from Amorim as Man Utd’s fluid and mobile front three of Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Mason Mount caused Liverpool’s fragile defence no end of problems.

And Amorim is obviously within his rights to tinker with his XI from game-to-game to get the better of an opponent, which is exactly what happened against Liverpool and Slot.

Amorim got all of his major decisions spot on as he schooled Slot, while blind panic got the better of the Liverpool boss as he and his team were deservedly punished.

