Sandro Tonali celebration puts Newcastle doubts to bed as Howe ‘tweak’ leads to brilliant brace

If there was menace in Sandro Tonali’s fizzing drive from the edge of the box, his celebration was all love.

The midfielder, who’s been heavily linked with a return to Serie A in the last couple of weeks with reports out of Italy claiming he’s feeling like he’s a spare part at St James’ Park, with game time hard to come by under Eddie Howe, emerged from a crowd of celebrating teammates to make a heart symbol for the fans.

Tonali’s second goal was every bit as good as the first as he met Lewis Hall’s cross with a wonderfully deft side-foot volley. Two moments of huge quality in a game that really matters to a fanbase that needs no reminding that they’ve failed to win a domestic trophy for 70 years.

Fabian Schar tapped in to make it three for Newcastle before Yoane Wissa scored a late consolation, but this was Tonali’s night, and a well-timed one for both him and Eddie Howe, who’s been hugely supportive of the Italy international, through his exile from the team during his betting ban and since amid questions over his future and worth to his side.

Fear that Brentford may run through Newcastle as they did just over a week ago in the Premier League was dulled by virtue of the Bees playing away from home, where they’re an entirely different animal, and although Thomas Frank’s side made it difficult for the Magpies at times, they carried little threat.

Yellow cards for Schar and Bruno Guimaraes will rule them out of the first leg of the semi-final, while Howe was probably hoping either Crystal Palace or Southampton could do a job for them against Arsenal and Liverpool respectively, but other than that it’s a massively positive evening, chiefly because they’re still in the mix for that all too elusive trophy but also because we were all reminded of Tonali’s quality and told in no uncertain terms through his celebration how he feels about playing for Newcastle.

Howe was delighted with the performance and Tonali’s display in particular, claiming a “tweak” to his position is getting the best out of him.

“Really pleased. It was a good performance from the players. Every game brings a new challenge and Brentford were what we thought we would be, a strong team.

“I thought we scored some really good goals. It was great to see Sandro [Tonali] score the two that he did. Just a really good feeling about the group at the moment. We are building in confidence all the time.

“We are starting to see the best of him [Tonali]. The tweak in position has definitely helped him, he is a lot more comfortable when he is deeper on the pitch. He is showing all the qualities that we knew when we signed him. It is just about finding the right balance for him and the team.

“The midfield wins and loses you games, it goes without saying that it is such an important area of the pitch. It was good to see him [Tonali], Bruno [Guimaraes], Joelinton and Joe Willock all playing well today.

“The balance of the team is good. We have players playing in their chosen positions and playing well. We look creative again and a high number of shots and chances to score.

“Disappointed with the bookings and to lose two key players in Bruno and Schar [for the semi-final] but it goes with the territory. We are competitive and encourage the intensity so you can’t have everything.”