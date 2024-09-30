Southampton provide a significant caveat but performances like that from Antoine Semenyo are sure to draw the attention of the big boys.

Billed as a ‘clash of styles’ by virtue of Bournemouth playing the fewest passes leading to a shot of any Premier League side and Southampton playing the most, what was more evident in this game was Bournemouth having far better footballers than their opponents.

Southampton now have one point from six games and on the evidence of this 90 minutes (certainly the first 45) their fans – as is so often the case for those of newly promoted sides, in a reality that only looks set to become further embedded as the gap between the Premier League and Championship grows – will endure their season in the top flight, with doubts over any win at all, let alone the timeframe for their first of the campaign.

When the gap in quality is so stark the styles are indeed noteworthy. Vincent Kompany proved last season that it’s possible to fail upwards to an extraordinary degree by sticking to your philosophical guns, but it’s hard to see Russell Martin lasting long enough at Southampton if he persists with passing out from the back with players ill-equipped to do so in order to precipitate his inevitable unveiling as the new Borussia Dortmund manager in the summer.

Boos from the away fans greeted the half-time whistle, with discussions between those that watched their side concede three goals in the opening 45 minutes presumably featuring firm preferences for a slightly (or significantly) more pragmatic approach.

On the rare occasions Southampton did manage to beat the press they gave the ball away, either having given it to their ineffective and isolated attacking players or through going all the way back to Aaron Ramsdale and failing to find their way through the high-energy Bournemouth forwards for a second or third time.

The Saints were much improved after what we must assume was a half-time rocket by Martin and Taylor Harwood-Bellis ensured they Won The Second Half with a header, but the damage had been done.

Mainly by Iraola’s hugely impressive front four. Evanilson broke his duck with a fine volley taken over his shoulder after a smart and perfectly executed quick free-kick by Marcus Tavernier.

Dango Ouattara on the left had the beating of Yukinari Sugawara and inadvertently scored the second goal as Lewis Cook’s shot was deflected off him.

But it was Antoine Semenyo – who had already caught the eye this season through two goals, an assist and countless examples of his powerful, direct running and drops of the shoulder besides– who tore Southampton apart in the first half and sound the inevitable Big Eight (Six plus Newcastle and Aston Villa) transfer klaxons that come following standout displays from young, mid-table Premier League stars.

Bournemouth handed the 24-year-old a new five-year deal in the summer on the back of his “incredible first full season” at the club, and although we’re always reticent to start the rumour mill turning, Iraola, the Bournemouth bosses and the fans won’t be so naive as to think that higher profile clubs aren’t already well aware of Semenyo’s enviable attributes and wouldn’t be able to steal him away with the promise of bigger, if not certainly better, things.

He wasn’t credited with the assist for Bournemouth’s second, and both Kepa Arrizabalaga and Evanilson did their bit in the front-to-back goal, with the on-loan goalkeeper picking out the striker, who chested the ball down and played it wide, but the critical part was Semenyo’s.

The winger drove at Charlie Taylor and then put the full-back on his backside with a Cole Palmer-esque dummy before setting up Cook on the edge of the box.

He’s big, quick and has excellent close control, but perhaps his greatest attribute in those one-on-one battles with defenders, or at least one that sets him apart from a surprising number of even the most talented of wingers, is how accomplished he is with either foot.

It’s much harder to defend against someone equally dangerous on either side and presumably aware of Semenyo’s ability to cut in and curl a left-footed shot into the top corner, it was Lesley Ugochukwu that was diddled for the Ghanaian’s goal, with all of the Chelsea loanee’s weight on the wrong foot as Semenyo chopped onto his right to fire into the far corner.

A replacement for Mohamed Salah, perhaps? Bukayo Saka’s second fiddle? Newcastle could really do with a right winger. Aston Villa feels like a good fit.

What’s clear on the basis of this performance and more from Semenyo is that, unfortunately for Iraola and everyone involved with the club, Bournemouth is not his ceiling.