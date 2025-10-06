The England Clamour for Jack Grealish is back as there are six reasons why Thomas Tuchel is wrong to have snubbed the Everton revelation…

Arguably, the biggest feel-good story of the 2025/26 campaign so far has been Grealish‘s return to form at Everton.

Grealish had plenty of great moments at Man City and was particularly great during their 2022/23 treble season, but it eventually became clear that Pep Guardiola’s insistence on perfection from his robotic wingers took the magic away from the England international.

This, a bad run of injuries and being ushered down the pecking order by big-money signings, contributed to Grealish becoming surplus to requirements at Man City and in need of a fresh start that’s come at Everton under David Moyes.

Immediately, this felt like a brilliant fit, and it’s been pleasing to see Grealish, one of football’s good guys, return to doing what he does best: terrorising defenders with an attack-first mindset while having a smile on his face and loving the game.

READ: Thomas Tuchel ignores club form as latest England team adds fuel to ‘repulsive’ Bellingham fire



So far, this has reaped immense results as Grealish has been one of the standout performers in the Premier League season and can consider himself incredibly unlucky not to be back in the England squad.

After naming his latest squad, Tuchel insisted that he did not have a problem with Grealish and fellow absentees Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden. He said: “No. There is also no problem with Phil Foden or Jack Grealish either.”

He added: “This is the decision, if they like it or not. They know my appreciation, they know I clearly see and observe how good Phil is at the moment for Manchester City.

“Jack knows that I see how influential he is for Everton and is on the way to being the best version of himself. Jude knows he is a special player. He knows that I know he is a special player.

“So, they have to accept it and nothing changes this decision against them or for the other players. It does not change my appreciation for their talent and personality.”

MORE ENGLAND COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 New leader in the England Ladder as Tuchel moves to brink of World Cup qualification

👉 Lineker, Shearer reveal real reason Tuchel has left Bellingham, Foden out of the England squad

👉 Bellingham AXED and DROPPED in ‘baffling’ call after Tuchel ‘REFUSED’ shock request



Grealish, meanwhile, kept the peace when asked about his latest omission. He said: “At the end of the day, you want to play for the national team, but people are doing well in my position.

“I’m doing well also, but the people picked last month did really well in the two games, so that’s fine with me.

“That’s the manager’s decision and I fully respect that. I’m focused on playing for Everton because that’s who put their trust in me and believed in me, so I’m really enjoying it here.”

Were this a meritocracy, Grealish would be in this latest England squad.

This is largely due to his superb creative output, with the Everton standout leading the way with the most assists in the Premier League (four), the second most chances created (17) behind Bruno Fernandes and the fourth-most progressive carries (75).

Grealish has also been very effective with his carries this season, with him having the joint-most carries ending with a chance alongside Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo (eight) and also the joint-most carried ending with an assist with AFC Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo and Brighton’s Yankuba Minteh (two).

Also, Grealish has taken on board advice from the outside and has been more selfish than he was at the Etihad, having ten shots and five on target for Everton in 159 fewer minutes than it took him to have 15 shots and five on target for a far stronger Man City side last season.

As proven during Gareth Southgate’s reign, the England Clamour around Grealish can override anything else, with Tuchel risking the same headache if the winger’s renaissance continues and if he keeps looking elsewhere.