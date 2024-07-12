The next couple of days will inevitably be filled with people telling Gareth Southgate what he must do against Spain, who he needs to pick, the style he must adopt, the manner in which he must approach things.

A lot of this, including we’d like to think those suggestions put forward on these pages, will be in genuine good faith, and some of it will be from Danny Baker.

Really, though, it’s all just tish and fipsy. Southgate never had to listen to any of us and we’d all have to be arrogant little tugnuggets to think any different. But after the Netherlands game he truly has earned the right to tell everyone to just f*ck off and leave him to it.

Only AI Southgate would do such a thing, of course, and a lot of England’s early problems in this tournament could be said to have stemmed from the manager moving away from what had worked before for him and England in an apparent bid to please the mob. Something that the recent history of this country tells you will never, ever happen.

Southgate’s squad selection felt like an attempt to appease his detractors. We all laughed at his Kalvin Phillips comments, but if that’s how Southgate truly felt about him then he should have picked him in the squad and ignored the absolute sh*t we and everyone else would have given him.

He was second-guessing himself, and a lot of those substitutions in the early games felt like they came from a similar place.

Chucking Bowen, Eze and Watkins on for the last 20 minutes of the alarmingly crap Denmark game really did feel like Southgate bowing to his detractors. “Fine, let’s try it your way.” And it was as bad as the first way.

It’s a tricky point to make now, given Wednesday night, but partly we think this comes down to the fact that substitutions simply don’t make massive amounts of positive difference to games anywhere near as often as we think they do. There’s confirmation bias at play here. Nobody will ever comment on the times when doing nothing actually worked, but they will when doing nothing conspicuously fails. And when subs are made, the reverse tends to be true unless things go really badly.

Generally, though, trying something that doesn’t work will be better received than trying nothing and it not working.

And when those changes do work as perfectly as they did against the Netherlands, then everyone will remember it.

READ NEXT: Ranked: All of Gareth Southgate’s England subs at Euro 2024, from the pointless to the Ollie Watkins

Substitutions have always formed one half of our building blocks for football fans. Broad strokes here, but it amounts to this: football fans think their team’s manager isn’t proactive enough with substitutions and also that too many of their team’s corners don’t beat the first man. But crucially, they also think these problems afflict their team more than most.

As for Southgate, there’s a sense that he and his team are at their best when he accepts his limitations as a coach. In international football, it’s generally not the worst strategy to keep things as simple as possible.

Southgate has historically been very good at that, which sounds far more of a diss than it’s meant to. Outside tournaments, managers just don’t get the time to drill specific plans and can’t recruit players to fill any holes that may emerge in trying to implement their chosen strategy.

When you have players of the quality Southgate has available, your best bet very often really is just to get as many of them into the right areas of the pitch as often as possible and pretty much leave them to it. At this tournament, Southgate had veered away from that strategy.

In the early games there was a clear wish to utilise Kane as a more traditional number nine, which again was going with what a lot of loud voices want but is absolutely not the best way to use a player of Kane’s rare skills. The whole Alexander-Arnold midfield experiment was humiliating for all concerned.

England’s improvements have come from Southgate getting back to what works for him as an international manager. It clearly isn’t yet perfect, but the trend is obviously upward.

So Southgate can and should be trusted whatever he decides to do on Sunday, with the following thoughts to be taken entirely in that spirit.

You’d imagine that Luke Shaw will start if at all possible, with Southgate’s monumental gamble on him potentially about to pay off in the most outlandish manner.

That’s a straightforward enough change, and most of the remaining starters are self-selecting despite the impact of the substitutes.

The striker is, for the first time in a long time, a point of discussion, though. Kane is clearly not fully fit, and while the penalty incident was absolutely not a penalty the painful whack he took to the foot was all too real.

It may yet be something that takes the decision right out of Southgate’s hands, and that is very probably the only way Kane doesn’t start the final.

It’s also fair enough given everything Kane has done and continues to do for England; even in this tournament where he has been so far short of his best there is not one man with more goals than England’s captain.

But there is another way. As noted in 16 Conclusions, Spurs fans won’t need reminding of the risks of starting a half-fit Kane in a final at the expense of a less celebrated alternative who dragged you past Dutch opposition into that final in the most dramatic manner imaginable.

And there is plenty to be said for having Kane around at the end rather than the start of the match given the way he made it six perfect penalties for England at this tournament from six different takers.

Yet whatever Southgate opts for on Sunday in what, either way, is likely to be his final England team selection he has earned the benefit of the doubt. Unless Trent’s in midfield again.

MORE ON ENGLAND AT EURO 2024 FROM F365

👉 England ‘weak link’ should be dropped for the Euro 2024 final

👉 Top ten greatest England finals performances of our lifetime has a new entry