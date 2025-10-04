If Thomas Frank needs to make one significant change to his Tottenham Hotspur team, it’s in goal.

Guglielmo Vicario has not exactly been convincing with his shot-stopping or box presence since joining Tottenham from Empoli in the summer of 2022, though there have at least been flashes of good sweeper-keeping.

The Italian has now made 69 appearances for the Londoners, keeping only 14 clean sheets, after Saturday afternoon’s 2-1 win away to Leeds United.

He’s only been credited with two ‘errors leading to a goal’ in three years, which isn’t bad at all. But he also wasn’t given one for Noah Okafor’s goal at Elland Road, which makes you wonder how many he’s got away with.

Vicario does have seven errors leading to a shot — the third-highest in the Premier League since he joined Spurs — trailing only David Raya (10) and Robert Sanchez (8). From the top (or bottom) eight goalkeepers, he’s the only one with fewer than 74 appearances.

His worst attribute is undoubtedly his failure to command the penalty area. Vicario is weak from set-pieces, reminiscent of a baby-faced David de Gea when he joined Manchester United in 2011. De Gea was 20 at the time; Vicario turns 29 in three days.

Against Leeds, the first sign of that weakness came early on when a deep Sean Longstaff free-kick met Joe Rodon’s head at the back post, with Vicario all at sea as the defender’s attempt hit the woodwork.

With Spurs 1-0 up through Mathys Tel’s first goal of the season, Vicario’s weak attempt to stop a Brenden Aaronson shot gave Okafor the easiest of tap-ins.

The Swiss held his line perfectly and was quickest to react to the rebound, wheeling away in celebration as Vicario palmed away an inflatable ball that had drifted onto the goalmouth. That was the strongest hand he’s produced all season.

With Vicario not given an official error by Opta, this latest mistake is just the tip of the iceberg.

His refusal to catch constantly keeps Spurs in high-pressure situations, and it’s not like he’s so good with the ball at his feet that it justifies the continued snubbing of back-up goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky.

And what really frustrates fans is how he acts on the pitch — rarely taking accountability for his dodgy goalkeeping, and being the one to tell teammates to calm down when he, in fact, is the one who needs to calm down.

There were two saves against Leeds that his supporters will use to defend him, but none were particularly impressive. We’re not having it. And with Spurs defending their lead in stoppage time, there wasn’t one time Vicario came out and took charge. Perhaps thankfully for Spurs, because it probably would’ve cost them a goal.

Vicario just isn’t a convincing goalkeeper, and it’s about time there was a serious conversation about his position. The fact he’s in Frank’s ‘leadership group’ suggests Kinsky doesn’t stand a chance, but at the end of the season — or even in January — if Kinsky hasn’t established himself, Spurs should seriously look for a new goalkeeper.

A win at Elland Road and a late save to deny Joel Piroe will paper over the cracks once again. Three points will mean: if it’s not broke, don’t fix it.

Spurs have now lost just once in their seven Premier League games under Frank and jumped up to second in the table, above Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth.

Mohammed Kudus’ winner was fantastic, and his celebration was brave, sitting in front of a fuming section of Leeds fans after nabbing the ballboy’s stool.

As for Leeds, it’s not the end of the world to lose at home to a ‘Big Six’ side, but it is their first league defeat at Elland Road since last September against Burnley in the Championship.

It’s international break time after this weekend, which means there’ll be plenty of changes in personnel when these two teams are next in action. Unfortunately for Spurs fans, one of those changes won’t be in goal — even if it really, really should be.