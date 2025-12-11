Spurs legend Chris Waddle has explained why he thinks his former club should snub Marcus Rashford, but he would actually be a no-brainer signing…

Few could have foreseen Rashford‘s summer move to Barcelona going as well as it has, with the Manchester United outcast being one of the window’s best signings across Europe.

The 28-year-old has featured far more consistently for Barcelona than most imagined he would, with his tally of six goals and eleven assists in 21 appearances a stunning return in his first six months.

The Spanish giants have an opportunity to make Rashford’s move permanent for a cut-price fee of around £26m next summer, with his stellar form ensuring the club’s complicated financial situation may be the only remaining barrier in the way of this transfer.

And were Barcelona’s long-term financial troubles to ruin their hopes of retaining Rashford beyond this summer, the door would open to a potential return to the Premier League next summer.

In that context, Spurs would be one of the contenders to sign him as they have previously been linked with the forward, while his relationship with Man Utd is likely beyond repair.

Given how well Rashford has performed for Barcelona and Aston Villa over the past year, Spurs, especially for the fee involved, should snap Man Utd’s hands off if gifted the opportunity to land the England international.

Spurs legend Waddle is against this potential signing, though his reasoning is somewhat flawed.

“Spurs have failed to replace Harry Kane. They now seem to be too interested in only signing young players like Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall and Wilson Odobert and trying to develop them. It’s about time they started signing ready-made players,” Waddle said in an interview with WhichBookie.

“They have been linked with Marcus Rashford and although he’s better than what they’ve got, I’m not too sure they really need another left-winger.”

So, Rashford is “better than what they have got”, but Spurs do not “need another left winger”… Eh?

Spurs are not short of options in wide areas, but their current options are at a certain level and certainly worth being replaced with an upgrade if a player of Rashford’s ability becomes available.

Rashford’s versatility is another positive. He should not be deemed a replacement for Kane, but he would be a great option for the No.9 role and increase Tottenham’s output from up front/out wide.

He also fits the bill as a “ready-made player”, even though Waddle thinks otherwise…

“He’s not shown enough in the Premier League for Manchester United. He had one good season a few years ago, but apart from that he’s been quite inconsistent. I personally wouldn’t be trying to sign him,” Rashford added.

“Spurs should be looking at somebody who is proven in this league. They shouldn’t be put off trying to sign players from other Premier League clubs who have performed well.

“I know they’ll be doing their scouting far and wide across Europe and elsewhere, but sometimes I think they just need to buy somebody who is ready-made for the league and is already performing week in, week out.”

There is no doubt that he had plenty of dips in his career, but he showed what he is capable of in his 30-goal campaign for Man Utd and during last season’s loan at Aston Villa.

Very few of Tottenham’s realistic alternatives would be quite as “ready-made” and a sure-fire upgrade as Rashford, who would be a no-brainer signing if the opportunity arose.