Tottenham Hotspur couldn’t resist a little bit of good old-fashioned Spursiness on what was nearly a perfect night against Bodo/Glimt.

Maybe that’s a little harsh, because they did win their Europa League semi-final first leg 3-1 – but conceding late on felt significant and created an eerie hush around the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. You could really feel the disappointment ripple after Ulrik Saltnes’ deflected strike looped over Guglielmo Vicario.

Going to Norway and Bodo/Glimt’s artificial pitch with a three-goal cushion felt like a task too big for Kjetil Knutsen and his players. But with only two goals in it, the tie is very much alive.

Now that the negatives are out of the way, let’s talk about what Spurs actually did well on Thursday night.

The Premier League giants took the lead after a mere 37 seconds, when Brennan Johnson popped up at the back post to head past Russian goalkeeper Nikita Khaikin.

Johnson has made a habit of scoring at the back post this season, and his header came from an excellent Richarlison assist.

The decision to start Richarlison caught many by surprise, but Ange Postecoglou’s call was instantly vindicated. The Brazilian rose to win Pedro Porro’s deep cross and found the Welsh winger superbly. That assist is not something we think Mathys Tel has in his locker.

The Bodo/Glimt players were telling each other “It’s still 0–0, lads” (in Norwegian) in a post-goal huddle, but Spurs took charge anyway.

They deservedly went 2–0 up through James Maddison. Porro was involved again, floating a superb chipped ball in behind. Maddison’s first touch was immaculate and, though the finish was scuffed, it was perfectly directed into the bottom corner. That’s all that mattered.

Spurs continued to knock on the door and Rodrigo Bentancur almost scored a beauty. The goalkeeper put everything into the save – so much so that he required treatment afterwards.

A third goal felt inevitable, and it came from the penalty spot when Cristian Romero was fouled in the box. Dominic Solanke stepped up to coolly make it 3–0, which felt hugely important given how tricky the away leg will be.

Spurs were looking good value for their lead… but they just couldn’t help themselves.

The late goal was more than a consolation and you could tell from the celebrations. Bodo/Glimt’s players know they’re right back in this semi-final and have a strong chance of rattling Spurs next week. They really do fancy their chances against anyone at home.

To make matters even nervier for Postecoglou, Maddison limped off and Romero randomly lamped an opposition player to pick up a yellow card. It’s weird, because he doesn’t seem the type.

No Spurs game is complete without Romero doing something stupid and deeply South American, but they didn’t have to concede a bloody goal to ensure there are some doubts going into the second leg. The silly foul would’ve sufficed, lads.

Still, Spurs remain favourites to progress, and their fellow Premier League strugglers Manchester United are all but guaranteed to be waiting in the final after smashing Athletic Bilbao 3–0 away on the same night.

That’s a final everyone needs to see, and we sincerely hope Tottenham hold up their end of the bargain.

