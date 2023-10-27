Spursy collapse avoided as Postecoglou’s Prem winners-in-waiting *wink* move five points clear

Even a late Crystal Palace fightback did not deter Tottenham as Ange Postecoglou’s men passed another test to add fuel to *that* Premier League title talk.

The debate in the days leading up to Friday night’s game centred around whether Tottenham are 2023/24 Premier League winners-in-waiting and a trip to Selhurst Park was another test of their title credentials.

Ange Postecoglou can do no wrong in people’s eyes at the moment,with everyone’s favourite lovable Aussie even admired by F365’s resident Arsenal fan.

And this is with good reason as the former Celtic head coach has breathed life into a post-Harry Kane Spurs with fearless, attack-minded football at the core of their success.

It is easy to get carried away when a surprise package like Tottenham makes such a good start to the season and while it is too soon to seriously mention ‘Spurs and Premier League title’ in the same sentence, we will continue to have fun with this juicy narrative until their bubble bursts.

The club’s Spursy reputation suggests they will eventually slip away but if they are to sustain a challenge, they will have to grind out results on occasion, with it unfair to expect their squad to produce peak Ange-ball in every Premier League game.

A game at Crystal Palace (especially in the tough night-time slot) is always a worthy test of a club’s title prospects, with Arsenal displaying their rapid growth with a victory over Roy Hodgson’s side in August.

It was Tottenham’s turn on Friday evening and them finding the task of breaking down a resolute Palace difficult should not be a surprise.

Hodgson let the reins off Palace during last season’s run-in as they sprinted towards Premier League safety, but their early-season success has been built on their defensive solidity, with last week’s 4-0 pummelling at the hands of Newcastle United the only true blot on their overall impressive defensive record.

Palace recovered from this setback and proved to be frustrating adversaries for Postecoglou’s side in the early going while slightly edging the opening half with their chances on the counter-attack.

For the first time this season, Spurs did not register a single shot on target before half-time but a moment of misfortune from Palace’s perspective broke the deadlock shortly after the restart.

After some patient build-up from Spurs, James Maddison fired the ball across goal after being set up by Pape Sarr. The Englishman’s cross-cum-shot reached Joel Ward, who could only place the ball into his own net when attempting to clear.

Spurs waited until the 66th minute to register their first actual shot on target and they were clinical when this chance came. In their best passage of play of the game, Brennan Johnson and Maddison combined on the left flank before the Wales international pulled the ball back to Heung min-Son, who made no mistake from close range to net his eighth Premier League goal of the season.

The first half at Selhurst Park set up (what could have been) a very awkward evening for Spurs, but a fortuitous moment and another of pure brilliance saw them – after a late scare via Jordan Ayew’s consolation – overcome their latest challenge to go 10 games unbeaten in the Premier League and five points clear at the top of the table.

Once Ayew’s goal went in, a Spursy collapse would have once been inevitable but this new Tottenham under Postecoglou did not stick to that script.

Tottenham’s players were visibly relieved after the final whistle was blown as the Premier League table-toppers lapped up the applause from a jubilant away end.

They can now sit back and relax while the chasing pack are in action over the rest of this weekend before next Monday’s tasty London derby against a resurgent Chelsea.

Spurs’ start to the season has been beyond belief and it is too early to say whether they will be able to sustain this form over the course of the full season.

But the benefit – as previously proven by Leicester City and Arsenal – they have from not competing in Europe (and the Carabao Cup) cannot be understated.

Spurs are setting themselves up for an unexpectedly memorable season and their chances will presumably be boosted further by several arrivals (including Santiago Gimenez, maybe) in January.

Even if they do drop off and have to settle for a top-four place, Spurs are fun again and that’s as important as anything after the Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte-inspired periods of misery. Under Postecoglou, they are back in the light and might even become Premier League champions… if Manchester City are feeling charitable and give up the title for a year.