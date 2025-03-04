Manchester United messed up a remarkable number of times before finally sacking Erik ten Hag, but Ruben Amorim made the worst decision of all this season.

10) Wolves backing Gary O’Neil

It was akin to that picture of a man gripping so ludicrously tightly onto a sandwich as to essentially put his thumb through it, to which somebody advised him to relax because nobody was going to take it away.

“I saw him linked to the England job,” said Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs shortly before O’Neil and five members of his backroom staff were given four-year contract extensions. “I get it. Other clubs should be looking at him. When we met him, we thought there might be something special about him.”

But he wasn’t imagining things. It was suggested in April that O’Neil interviewed for the upcoming Liverpool vacancy, while Manchester United explored his suitability during The Great And Hilarious Undermining Of Erik Ten Hag. Chelsea probably had a look too; it seems like the kind of thing they’d do.

There was certainly justification for keeping O’Neil in place after he replaced Julen Lopetegui on the eve of the season before guiding Wolves to relatively comfortable safety with no pre-season and a sub-optimal transfer philosophy, but the signs were there that a new deal was not particularly necessary for a manager whose contract had two years remaining anyway.

Wolves ended last season with two wins from 13 and started this season with one victory in 12 as O’Neil went from speculation over ostensible promotions to rumours over losing his job entirely, which came to pass a few games later than sensible.

If Wolves wanted to back O’Neil and show him support, it might have been more useful in the transfer market than the fine print of his contract.

9) Arsenal signing no-one in the winter

‘Arsenal know that acknowledging but not addressing the ticking timebomb next to their season is, at best, a calculated gamble,’ it was written in the Premier League January transfer window losers column, ten days after which Kai Havertz was ruled out for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury.

It might all still be the mere precursor to Champions League glory as everyone in the squad is given a go up front, culminating in Barcelona failing to counter the centre-forward stylings of Neto in Munich come May.

But it resembles an avoidable mess towards the end of what remains likely to be a fifth straight season without silverware which Mikel Arteta cannot distract from by pointing to two Community Shields.

When they needed one final push over the line in the transfer market, Arteta and his team sourced only two apparent makeshift strikers in Riccardo Calafiori and Mikel Merino, while the Raheem Sterling loan has been an inexorable disappointment.

There are other factors at play in explaining a probable hat-trick of runners-up finishes in the Premier League but that rigid focus on The Process in the winter especially felt uninspiring.

8) West Ham appointing Lopetegui

David Moyes had come to accept that it was “the right decision for both parties”. He had reached an unthinkably high ceiling at West Ham and left behind a stability which allowed them to push on in pursuit of more, while his own reputation had been restored across four-and-a-half years of consistency.

There is little point in pretending the relationship hadn’t been rendered obsolete and the expiration of his contract provided a natural endpoint for both to move on.

The success Moyes has experienced upon his return to Everton has underlined his undoubted strengths as a coach but West Ham were justified in moving to address his inherent flaws by taking a different direction in terms of manager; that they appointed his lesser Spanish clone in Lopetegui was the mistake.

West Ham described the 58-year-old as ‘widely respected for his clear football philosophy, flexible tactical approach, competitive character and man-management skills’ when appointing him, only for his lack of any discernible football principles, a tactical approach so fluid as to have the consistency of stale water and man-management skills acclaimed enough to include two high-profile arguments with first-team players in seven months to play a part in his eventual and inevitable demise.

Under Lopetegui, West Ham scored 24 goals, conceded 39 and picked up 23 points in 20 Premier League games, even backed by a considerable summer spend. Three days after his sacking, an entirely skint Everton brought in Moyes and have scored 15, conceded nine and collected 15 points in eight matches. Even Guillem Balague can’t pretend that isn’t a deeply unflattering comparison.

7) Ipswich and their goalkeepers

No player has made more errors leading to a shot in the Premier League this season than Aro Muric (five). Ipswich signed the keeper for £15m and have had to drop him twice, most recently on a permanent basis since the signing of a quite clear upgrade in Alex Palmer.

There is no way of saying definitively that Ipswich would have fared better this season had they not wasted so much time and money on a keeper who has rarely if ever shown any degree of Premier League suitability, but one thing is for certain: they would definitively have fared better this season had they not wasted so much time and money on a keeper who has rarely if ever shown any degree of Premier League suitability.

6) Chelsea and their keepers

No player has made more errors leading to a shot in the Premier League this season than Robert Sanchez (five). Chelsea signed the keeper two years ago for £25m and have had to drop him this season for his continued insistence on being Robert Sanchez.

There is no way of saying definitively that Chelsea would have fared better this season had they not spent more than £1billion since the summer of 2022 on a squad which still contains no keeper currently greater than painfully average, but one thing is for certain: their latest plan for the position is hilariously stupid.

5) Manchester City’s summer

Pep Guardiola said it himself: “In the summer the club thought about it and I said ‘no, I don’t want to make any signings’. I relied a lot on these guys and thought I can do it again. But after the injuries – wow – maybe we should have done it.”

Rodri being sidelined for most if not all of the season has expedited those transfer plans Manchester City put on hold at the whim of their manager but even had he been available throughout, it was clear Guardiola took a monumental risk.

The champions had made a series of transfer mistakes in retrospect, leading to an ageing squad in dire need of fresh blood. Savinho has actually done well in the circumstances and Ilkay Gundogan’s knees should be praised for not buckling under the existential pressure but that summer was the most recent in a series which set Manchester City up for failure. Perhaps not nearly enough has been made of the decision to sell Julian Alvarez, who has scored more than twice as many goals as all bar obviously one of his former teammates at Atletico.

4) Leicester swapping Cooper for Van Nistelrooy

It remains a mystery quite what Leicester expected when replacing popular Championship-winning manager Enzo Maresca with Cooper in the summer.

There is sympathy for them having to react quickly when their coach was poached shortly before their Premier League return but the eminent risk of appointing a Guardiola disciple and giving him a season to impress in ideal conditions suggested the need for a back-up plan was clear from the start.

More than three weeks passed between Maresca’s departure becoming unavoidable and Cooper emerging as his successor. Then when a more defensively pragmatic manager dragged a Championship-level squad and League Two-standard defence to 16th on ten points after 12 games, he was sacked and the owner hammered the players.

Cooper’s replacement, Van Nistelrooy, has seven points from 15 matches. It has been an absolute masterclass in how not to operate as a newly-promoted Premier League team from a club which does not seem likely to regain that status any time soon.

3) Everything Southampton did from May 26 onwards

“I love what we do and I’m not going to change and I’m sure it will start – it probably already has – that we won’t play this way in the Premier League and all of that stuff, the scrutiny and the intensity that will come with that,” said Russell Martin after conquering Leeds in the Championship play-off final. “It is up to us to prove ourselves right and make sure we embrace it without losing who we are.”



In one of his victory speeches, the Southampton manager added that, “for me, if you win this way, it’s the best way”. He neglected to mention whether it was the best way to lose; perhaps he preferred to wait for a season’s worth of experience of doing so each week first.

Those critics were right to air their immediate doubts. This has been an unmitigated disaster of a campaign but crucially not an unexpected one. The problems in approach, recruitment and tactical stubbornness were glaringly obvious long before the dust settled at Wembley and barely any attempt was made to address it all.

Money was spent but only on inexplicably signing the strikeforce of a similarly dreadful relegated Sheffield United side, some completely untested defenders at the top level and Aaron Ramsdale, who once openly admitted he cannot concentrate for the full 90 minutes of a game, which honestly seems unideal in a relegation battle when facing 20 shots a game.

It struck them like a revelation in mid-December that Martin would unabashedly stick to his own principles at the expense of the team in an apparent Kompany-like pitch for a bigger job, by which point it was too late to do anything other than aim higher than the lowest bar imaginable: Derby 2007/08. And they still haven’t cleared that because, to reiterate, Southampton have never actually tried to be anything other than a categorical shambles.

2) Manchester United appointing a system manager

Almost a year has passed since Manchester United technical director Jason Wilcox was given the remit of establishing a ‘game model’ to which teams across all age groups within the club would adhere.

It included an audit of managerial incumbent Erik ten Hag and his ability to implement such a philosophy, as well as ‘ensuring recruitment is no longer of the scattergun variety but anchored towards a specific methodology, identity and style of play’.

That Daily Telegraph report included the following two paragraphs:

‘But even before the German FA effectively took Nagelsmann off the table last week, and ignoring the manager’s own intentions, there was recognition among United’s new power hierarchy that their current squad is not set-up for a coach who often deploys a back three and open wing backs that attack. ‘In other words, they cannot swing wildly from one system to another just to fit a coach, for all his talents, and certainly not when they have yet to even begin the process of gradually unpicking a Frankenstein squad.’

Not seven months later Manchester United had backed Ten Hag, signed two more players Ten Hag worked with before, sacked Ten Hag at great expense and appointed as his high-priced replacement a coach whose entire inflexible ethos depends specifically upon using the very same formation the club had openly acknowledged their squad was incapable of playing.

Liverpool had enough about them to reject Amorim because of that; Manchester United considered his candidacy in the summer, spent about £200m on more incompatible new signings then brought him in by November.

As for that ‘game model’, Manchester United U21s are 9th in the Premier League 2 having lost their most recent game in an attacking 4-3-3, so the pathway is as clear as ever.

1) The system manager not telling Manchester United to do one

Yet the most foolish decision of all was Amorim in not calling the bluff of a regime built on sand and redundancies, whose rank incompetence has been ruthlessly and routinely exposed for months.

“For three days I said I wanted to stay until the end of the season, but then I was told it was not possible,” he said on the eve of his final games as Sporting coach in November. “It was now or never, or Manchester would go for another option.”

It was an ultimatum loaded with an unthinkable amount of pressure and as Amorim said last month: “I knew it would be tough and a risk but it’s Manchester United and you can’t say no.”

But he really should have, because Manchester United had basically no-one else other than Van Nistelrooy on their radar and the last three months at Leicester suggest the Dutchman’s glorious interim rule at Old Trafford might have tailed off soon after the honeymoon period was over, leaving time and space for someone to take over permanently and far more neatly in the summer.

If not, the “never” option seems remarkably appealing. Amorim has had to fit his scorched earth policy into one half-season and the result has been a cataclysmically poor start from a manager who, at 39 and on a seemingly inexorable rise, would have had similar career-defining opportunities come around again where he held the power.

Manchester United oversaw an abysmally handled managerial change; Amorim should have noticed and run for the trees when they came calling.