Tottenham enter five-way title race as Frank scrubs away all traces of Postecoglou in record time

Manchester City reverted to their 2024-2025 selves in defeat to their title rivals at the Etihad. Title rivals, you say? Thomas Frank is very, very good for Tottenham.

A lot was made ahead of the game about this being the youngest Manchester City starting lineup since a 22-year-old Micah Richards and a 23-year-old Joe Hart were playing in 2010. With no Rodri, no Bernardo Silva, no Ederson, no Ilkay Gundogan, and – obviously – no Kevin De Bruyne, the team-sheet had a very New Manchester City feel.

And actually, there was a verve and vitality to them initially. The press was dynamic having looked laboured for much of last season, and there was also a hunger that appeared to be missing at times last term, as was also clearly evident in their opening day victory over Wolves. But a suspicious 2024/2025-ness creeped in for City after that positive start.

Pep Guardiola seemed to spend most of the first half pushing and pulling full debutant Rayan Cherki into position, growing increasingly frustrated by a tendency to wander which he’s yet to drum out of him, while the lack of connection between him, the other midfielders and forwards will have been of particular concern. Last week’s hero Tiijani Reijnders did nothing.

The City boss was also left pondering his decision not to reinstate Ederson as his No.1 despite the Brazilian’s return to fitness, and his call not to rush Rodri into the starting lineup, as their replacements combined (or rather didn’t) to give Spurs a healthy half-time advantage.

Ederson may well have played a similar pass to James Trafford, but he wouldn’t have telegraphed it in the same way or directed it to Nico Gonzalez’s right foot on the side Pape Matar Sarr was closing him down. And Rodri probably wouldn’t have offered himself as an option in that position – roughly ten yards from his own goal with four opposition players in the City box – and if he had, we’re confident he would have brushed Sarr aside and asked what everyone was worried about.

It’s no slight on Trafford or Gonzalez to suggest the goal doesn’t happen if the more experienced pair had been playing ahead of them; it’s exactly the sort of error that can be brushed off as an example of their relative inexperience. But in what we expect – or at least hope – will be a nip and tuck title race, a defeat at home to your title rivals is a serious misstep.

What was that? Title rivals? Until we see evidence to suggest otherwise, Spurs are in what is now a five-way title race along with Liverpool, Arsenal, City, and Chelsea after Enzo Maresca’s side swatted West Ham side with consummate ease on Friday night.

We know what you’re thinking – Sunderland could make it six if they beat Burnley and a draw for Leeds at the Emirates would surely see them enter the early running. But we’re only half joking about Tottenham.

The second goal was thanks to the City errors, but it was also thanks to some great pressing from Sarr, who had already played a crucial role in the opener and has been outstanding so far under Thomas Frank, operating as a kind of attacking midfield version of N’Golo Kante.

It was Sarr’s flicked header from the touchline which saw Richarlison race clear having beaten the offside trap before squaring the ball for Brennan Johnson. Everyone’s part in the goal was excellent, but the most notable thing about it was just how Thomas Frank and how not Ange Postecoglou it was. It really is remarkable how quickly Frank has erased all traces of Big Ange-ness from Spurs’ football.

City had a few chances – Erling Haaland most culpable with a fluffed header – but Tottenham (Tottenham?!) were largely untroubled at the back. Having dropped 29 points from winning positions under Postecoglou last season, Spurs looked very, very comfortable in seeing out this game.

And at no point were we decrying a lack of attacking intent. It’s more direct, with the midfield often tasked with supporting the forwards after the ball is played long from the back, rather than playing it though the lines. But guys, that’s fine.

There was more of that in the win over Burnley – a team against whom they’re expected to dominate the ball. But here against City, as was the case against PSG in the Super Cup, Spurs looked genuinely happy to defend having viewed it as little more than a nuisance under Frank’s predecessor, perhaps because they’re now content in the knowledge that there is a clear and effective plan to turn defence into attack.

The adaptability is both impressive and refreshing, with Frank illustrating perfectly in just three competitive games as Spurs boss the difference between a philosophy – which he does have – and sticking rigidly to a style, which under Postecoglou failed dramatically before he reneged on it entirely to win them the Europa League.

Spurs looked far more accomplished and at ease with themselves than City, who struggled for fluency as was the case for large parts of last season. We’re not about to suggest Frank’s side have leapt ahead of City in the title reckoning – we will hold back on that particular knee-jerkery until Rodri’s back in rhythm – but after two dominant and very different victories in two games and Daniel Levy tipped to pull his finger out and give Frank further quality and depth in what remains of the transfer window, Spurs fans will now be struggling to contain their excitement at what lies ahead.